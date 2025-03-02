"Tatort" check: How do you become a Civilian on the Battlefield? Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (played by Miroslav Nemec) went undercover as a "Civilian on the Battlefield" in "Tatort: Charlie". He quickly became friends with Mila Topic (Dorka Gryllus). Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz In "Tatort: Charlie", Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, left), Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) and Major Jennifer Miller (Yodit Tarikwa) investigate the case of two dead "Civilians on the Battlefield" (COBs for short). Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz Munich chief detectives Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, center) were called to an old military vehicle with a dead woman behind the wheel. Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz "Tatort: Charlie" took the investigators to a military site, to the edge of a real NATO exercise. Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz "Tatort" check: How do you become a Civilian on the Battlefield? Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (played by Miroslav Nemec) went undercover as a "Civilian on the Battlefield" in "Tatort: Charlie". He quickly became friends with Mila Topic (Dorka Gryllus). Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz In "Tatort: Charlie", Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, left), Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) and Major Jennifer Miller (Yodit Tarikwa) investigate the case of two dead "Civilians on the Battlefield" (COBs for short). Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz Munich chief detectives Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, center) were called to an old military vehicle with a dead woman behind the wheel. Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz "Tatort: Charlie" took the investigators to a military site, to the edge of a real NATO exercise. Image: BR/Lucky Bird Pictures/Oliver Oppitz

To solve the murder of two people, Inspector Batic went undercover as a "civilian on the battlefield" at a NATO training area in "Tatort: Charlie". What qualifications do you need for this job?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ivo Batic (played by Miroslav Nemec) is investigating undercover for once: in Munich's "Tatort: Charlie" , the detective infiltrates a NATO military training area incognito.

Together with his colleague Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl), the task was to solve the murders of two so-called Civilians on the Battlefield (COB).

COBs are civilians who are supposed to help prepare NATO soldiers for an emergency. These people are also known colloquially as do-gooders on the battlefield Show more

The death of a young woman leads the Munich detectives Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) and Batic (Miroslav Nemec) to a NATO training area in "Tatort: Charlie" (director: Lancelot von Naso, script: Dagmar Gabler).

The dead woman in the 96th "Tatort" with investigators Batic and Leitmayr was temporarily employed there as a Civilian on the Battlefield (COB).

But what is the job all about? And what requirements do applicants have to fulfill?

What was "Tatort: Charlie" about?

At the beginning of the Sunday evening thriller, two stand-up paddlers find a deranged US military vehicle on the banks of the Isar during an excursion. Behind the wheel is a dead woman.

She has obviously been stabbed to death. As the dead woman has no papers on her, the first clue leads to the nearby army compound. A car is indeed missing there.

However, the identity of the deceased remains a mystery for the time being: "We're not missing any soldiers," says Major Jennifer Miller (Yodit Tarikwa). In the abandoned "Charlie" camp, the investigators finally find traces of blood and clothing, and a little later another male corpse. Everything points to an act of jealousy.

What was it really about?

The army finally managed to identify the two dead men: Fine Schröder and Zoran Ilic were engaged as so-called COBs (Civilians on the Battlefield).

"Civilian actors for the maneuver," explained Major Miller. For the maneuver planned in the "crime scene", there were around 300 of them, spread over four villages, on the site.

According to Miller, their task is to "act out everyday war life as traders, teachers, press and police. So that the soldiers encounter a situation that is as realistic as possible, we stage not only fights, but also evacuations and riots with the COBs."

Do COBs really exist?

COBs are indeed used time and again in military exercises. "Tatort" screenwriter Dagmar Gabler was herself involved in a NATO maneuver in 2016 as one of 400 COBs:

"I had 'signed up for the maneuver' out of curiosity and a thirst for adventure and was rewarded with such encounters," she recalls in a statement for "Tatort: Charlie".

"The diversity of the COBs was also enriching: in addition to high school graduates, retired civil servants or artists who were supplementing their salaries, there were ex-entrepreneurs, ex-MIG pilots and NVA paratroopers, asylum seekers, wives of soldiers and many more," the author describes.

In contrast to Gabler, many of them were regular participants: "Quite a few of them did several maneuvers a year, some earned their entire livelihood from it and moved from maneuver to maneuver for years."

What is the everyday life of a COB like?

Everyday life as a COB is not for the faint-hearted: "Get up at 5 a.m., outhouse outside, five minutes to wash and brush your teeth in the shower mobile, on standby all day and work without privacy, army food, 10 p.m. lights out. For 100 euros a day."

Then there were the tasks to be completed: "We simulated demonstrations against food rationing, were evacuated - or got bored on days without 'action'. Some were allowed to sabotage or spy or were police officers like me," recalls Dagmar Gabler.

Contact with the family was forbidden during the time on the military training ground, as was the possession of weapons, alcohol and technical equipment: "Couples were separated," Gabler continues: "This 'detail' later became the nucleus for 'Tatort: Charlie'."

"Tatort: Charlie" was filmed at the military training area in Hohenfels, shortly before a real NATO exercise maneuver took place there.

How do you become a civilian on the battlefield?

In "Tatort: Charlie", Inspector Batic decided to go undercover as a COB himself: "Are you also coming through the maneuver comp agency?" he was asked by his new colleague Milla Kovac (Dorka Gryllus) shortly after his arrival.

In reality, vacancies as COBs are advertised by the Valbin Corporation: according to the official website, it has been "supporting the US Army at home and abroad in preparing the armed forces for deployment to crisis areas" for 15 years.

At the beginning of February, Valbin Corporation advertised on the website of the Federal Employment Agency for a "part-time role player/statistician (m/f/d)" for the military training area in Hohenfels. Potential applicants must be of legal age and in possession of EU citizenship or a German work permit.

They must also have a basic knowledge of German and English and be physically fit enough to "possibly walk 10 to 15 kilometers a day". A willingness to "spend a lot of time outdoors" is also one of the basic requirements.

COBs also take part in exercises that last between twelve and 18 days. They can be deployed for up to ten hours a day. The job pays around 13 euros per hour. No professional experience is necessary.

What's next for the Munich "Tatort"?

The 66-year-old Udo Wachtveitl and his colleague Miroslav Nemec, who is four years older, will be in front of the camera four more times as detectives for "Tatort".

The 97th film with the working title "Das Verlangen" and the 98th film with the working title "Zugzwang" have already been shot. Filming of the final cases 99 and 100 is scheduled to follow next summer.

From 2025, Ferdinand Hofer will then be investigating as Chief Detective Inspector Kalli Hammermann with a new partner: Carlo Ljubek will take on the role of Chief Detective Inspector Nikola Buvak.

"We'll see in which direction it ultimately goes," said Ferdinand Hofer in a recent interview: "We're still very early in development, so I can't go any deeper into it yet."

