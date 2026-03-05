Harry Styles releases his fourth album. imago images/Independent Photo Agency Int.

Harry Styles is considered the biggest pop star of his generation. Today sees the release of his fourth album entitled "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." It has been eagerly awaited for years. How did this man become so famous, popular and successful?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harry Styles became famous thanks to the casting show "X Factor" - even though he was eliminated early on.

But he was brought back and put into a group with four other boys - resulting in "One Direction".

The successful band split up in 2016 - and Harry Styles launched his solo career.

Today, he is one of the best-known celebrities of his generation, appears repeatedly in films and has long been considered a fashion icon. Show more

It's a warm summer's day, the sun is high in the sky. 16-year-old Harry Styles is wearing a gray cardigan over a white T-shirt and a thin green scarf around his neck. Bracelets pile up on his left wrist.

"If the people who could make my dream come true told me I couldn't sing, that would be a major setback for me," he says in an interview before his appearance on "X Factor" in 2010.

The judges are the famous British music producer Simon Cowell, the Irish music manager Louis Walsh and the American singer Nicole Scherzinger. When Styles comes on stage, he is already cheered by fans. "I work in a bakery on Saturdays, I'm going to college in September to study law, sociology, business and something else," he says with a mischievous smile when Cowell wants to know something about his life. He goes down well, he has wit and charm.

Watch the video of his audition here:

With "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonders, he wins over the jury and eventually makes it through to the next round. But he doesn't get much further. He is eliminated in the "boot camp" stage, directly after the auditions.

It could all have been over here. As with most of the eliminated casting show participants. But Harry Styles is now regarded as one of the most influential pop stars of his generation. Hardly any other musician has influenced pop culture as much as he has. How did that happen? You have to start at the very beginning.

A normal English boy

Harry Edward Styles was born in England on February 1, 1994. His mother is called Anne, his father Desmond. When he is seven years old, his parents divorce. His mother, his older sister Gemma and he move to Holmes Chapel in Cheshire. A typical English village with red brick houses and lots of green space all around.

Even as a child, he loved music. Together with his father, he spent hours listening to classics by Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Queen. At school, he and three friends formed the band "White Eskimo", in which Styles performed as lead singer. He even won a local talent contest with the band. "Winning the competition and playing in front of so many people showed me that this is exactly what I wanted to do," Styles would later say.

Harry Styles worked in a bakery. Screenshot X

In addition to school and music, the now 16-year-old worked behind the counter at the "W. Mandeville" bakery in Holmes Chapel to earn some extra money. At the same age, he signed up for the talent show "The X Factor" in 2010. What he didn't know at the time was that this decision would change his life.

Recalled for "One Direction"

After all, it wasn't completely over after he left the show: at the suggestion of judges Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell, he was brought back and teamed up with four other contestants. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and the now deceased Liam Payne. The band "One Direction" is formed.

Together they make it to the final - and come third. What they didn't realize at the time: From now on, their lives would turn 180 degrees.

One Direction in 2013: Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson (from left). imago images/Everett Collection

After the end of the competition, their song "Forever Young", which would have been released if they had won the show, is leaked on the internet. Almost simultaneously, it is confirmed that One Direction has been signed to "Syvo Records" by Simon Cowell.

Work on their debut album begins in Los Angeles in January 2011, and they immediately score a mega hit with their first single "What Makes You Beautiful".

World stars in one night

Over the next five years, four albums are released, the band tours the world, fills gigantic halls, shoots a movie and collects awards.

They collect almost 200 awards. These include seven Brit Awards, seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and four MTV Music Awards. They were also named the most successful British band in the world and won the ARIA Award - an annual award from the Australian music industry - for Best International Artist in 2014.

Styles is considered the charismatic frontman and crowd favorite. He is often perceived as the "leader", received the most solos and was the management's favorite in interviews. The media like to call him "Womanizer" or "Flirty One".

Things are bubbling behind the scenes

But what many people don't see: Things are boiling behind the scenes. Tensions and disputes arise time and again. Because the five are pitted against each other: Who is better, more beautiful, more famous? In March 2025, Zayn Malik finally decides to leave the band.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne are left behind. They released a final album in November 2015, shortly after which the band announced that they would be taking a break in 2016. But they have not returned to this day.

In February 2016, it was announced that Harry Styles had also left the band's management. In June, he signed a contract with Columbia Records - continuing his career seamlessly. But this time alone.

Harry Styles in the movie "Don't Worry Darling". IMAGO/Picturelux

In 2017, Styles finally released his first solo album: "Harry Styles". It is a resounding success, climbing straight to the top of the charts in several countries, including Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA.

Around one million copies are sold worldwide. It is the 9th best-selling album of 2017 according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and achieves platinum status in several countries. With the album, he finally goes on tour alone for the first time.

In parallel to his career as a solo musician, Harry Styles embarks on a career as an actor. In 2017, he starred in Christopher Nolan's war film "Dunkirk". In the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling", which will be released in cinemas in 2022, Styles takes on one of the leading roles.

After One Direction, Styles feels "very lonely"

However, the time after One Direction is not all plain sailing for him. In a recent interview with the "Sunday Times Magazine", Styles talks about how he felt "very lonely" after the break-up.

"When you're in a band with four other people, you have so much space to hide," he says. "You only have a limited load on your shoulders." During his first solo gigs, he was constantly thinking: "What am I doing with my hands?" He felt "suddenly very lonely".

Harry Styles at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

He also put a lot of pressure on himself at the start of his solo career "because I wanted it to be perfect". With his first solo album, he wanted to find out "what kind of music I would make on my own, but at that moment I felt that a lot of people had put their trust in me, and I didn't want to let those people down or let them down", says Styles.

The fashion icon

The musician is also making a name for himself in the fashion world. As a true style icon and one of the most influential men in the industry. He is credited with various trends, including pearl necklaces, crocheted clothing and feather boas.

The singer is known for an extravagant clothing style that constantly plays with gender stereotypes. In 2020, for example, he posed in a lace dress with frills for the cover of fashion magazine "Vogue" - the first man ever to do so. Several of his garments are now on display in museums.

🕰️ | Five years ago, on November 13 2020, @Harry_Styles became the first man ever to grace a Vogue magazine cover solo!



— It became one of their most popular issues, generating a waiting list, several print runs and selling over 40k magazine subscriptions within the first week. pic.twitter.com/SVYMhrJPcJ — Harry Crave (@theHScrave) November 13, 2025

Harry Styles also likes to wear pink, glitter or sequined clothing from time to time. A fact that repeatedly raises the question of his sexuality. The singer himself says in an interview from 2022 that he considers the expectation of having to make his sexual orientation public to be "outdated".

Two and a half years off

Styles released his second solo album "Fine Line" in 2019 and "Harry's House" in 2022. Also big successes. He wins a Grammy for "Best Pop Solo Performance" with the single "Watermelon Sugar" (album: Fine Line). "Harry's House" wins a Grammy in the categories "Album of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Album".

After his 22-month world tour - 2022 to 2023 - Styles then does something he says he has never done before: nothing. For two and a half years.

He goes to Rome, moves into a house just outside the city and - as he told the Sunday Times Magazine - "just sits there and has a coffee". His host is 53-year-old Alessandro Michele, the former creative director of Gucci.

In the interview, Styles also talks about the birth of his niece, his sister Gemma's child - and how his time away helped him connect more with his family. "At any other time in my life, I would have missed a lot of it," he says.

However, not much else is known about his private life. The only thing is that he is occasionally seen with a new woman by his side. Currently with the actress and musician Zoë Kravitz. Fans and the media also describe him as respectful and open.

"Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally"

During his time away, Styles also keeps popping up in Berlin. Partying at Berghain, strolling through Kreuzberg or drinking coffee in Berlin-Mitte.

Harry Styles with friends outside Berghain in Berlin recently!



via ben_klock pic.twitter.com/3hZJnby7Ra — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) December 16, 2025

In September 2025, he even ran in the Berlin Marathon under a false name. According to the Bild newspaper, he has now bought an apartment in the German capital.

Styles is now releasing a new album, his fourth, with 12 songs. The title is "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally". It has been eagerly awaited by his fans for years.

The fact that this release is tantamount to a major international event shows the spheres to which the mischievous temporary baker from back then has worked his way up. With a lot of talent, the right decisions and a bit of luck.