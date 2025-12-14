"Crime Scene: The Electrician" Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, left) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) have the head nurse Horst Windisch (Michael Edlinger) explain the tense situation in the retirement home in "Tatort: Der Elektriker". Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The Viennese Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) investigate a retirement home in "Tatort: Der Elektriker". Image: ORF/Dean Michael Buscher The mischievous retirement home residents Anna (Elfriede Schüsseleder) and Fritz (Johannes Silberschneider) provide the investigators with clues. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, center) believe that the former head waiter and current resident Fritz (Johannes Silberschneider) could be a good source of information. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Meret Schande (Christina Scherrer, left), Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) recreate the crime scene at the retirement home as a model in order to find out what might have happened during the hectic minutes of the smoke alarm. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The dead man's daughter, Linda Filipovic (Gabriela García-Vargas), is critically examined by investigator Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) for motive and alibi. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) talks to the dead man's daughter in the old people's home, who behaves suspiciously. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Surprising results of the investigation. What did Ramona (Claudia Kottal) have to do with the dead man? Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigates in the old people's home. In the process, you start to think about your own transience. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg "Crime Scene: The Electrician" Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, left) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) have the head nurse Horst Windisch (Michael Edlinger) explain the tense situation in the retirement home in "Tatort: Der Elektriker". Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The Viennese Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) investigate a retirement home in "Tatort: Der Elektriker". Image: ORF/Dean Michael Buscher The mischievous retirement home residents Anna (Elfriede Schüsseleder) and Fritz (Johannes Silberschneider) provide the investigators with clues. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, center) believe that the former head waiter and current resident Fritz (Johannes Silberschneider) could be a good source of information. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Meret Schande (Christina Scherrer, left), Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) and Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) recreate the crime scene at the retirement home as a model in order to find out what might have happened during the hectic minutes of the smoke alarm. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The dead man's daughter, Linda Filipovic (Gabriela García-Vargas), is critically examined by investigator Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) for motive and alibi. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) talks to the dead man's daughter in the old people's home, who behaves suspiciously. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Surprising results of the investigation. What did Ramona (Claudia Kottal) have to do with the dead man? Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigates in the old people's home. In the process, you start to think about your own transience. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg

Viennese investigators Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) say goodbye to the public at the end of 2026. Their third-to-last case, "Tatort: Der Elektriker", has already given a foretaste of how the friends in their mid-sixties see themselves in old age and retirement.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harald Krassnitzer as Moritz Eisner and Adele Neuhauser as Bibi Fellner will only appear twice more in Vienna's "Tatort" before they retire at the end of 2026.

So it's only fitting that "Tatort: Der Elektriker" also deals with ageing. A grim old people's home resident lies dead in the bath after a power cut on bathing day.

Was it a tragic accident or murder? To find out, Moritz Eisner and Bibi Fellner fight their way through the senior citizens in the nursing home. Show more

The old people are leaving "Tatort": Axel Milberg quit as Inspector Klaus Borowski in Kiel in 2025. Miroslav Nemec and Udo Wachtveitl will also end their stints as Ivo Batic and Franz Leitmayr in Munich in 2026 after 35 years with the double case 99 and 100. In Vienna, Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) will also only be investigating until the end of 2026.

The friends, who casually philosophize about life, will be seen twice more - then it's over. Fittingly, the intimate drama "Tatort: Der Elektriker" combines a crime mystery in a retirement home with a study on ageing. What do the cult actors Harald Krassnitzer (65) and Adele Neuhauser (66) have to say?

What was it about?

Retirement home resident Danijel Filipovic (Roman Frankl), the former house technician, railed against everything he encountered. Even his daughter Linda (Gabriela García-Vargas) didn't like her father very much. That's why she always came to visit on bathing day - to minimize the time spent with the curmudgeon.

One such bathing day turned out to be tragic: as the carer was preparing the patient for his bath in the hoist above the bathtub, the power in the house went out after a smoke alarm.

People ran frantically through the corridors, each of them reacting in some way to the emergency. When everything had calmed down again, Filipovic was lying dead in the bathtub. Who had moved the lift? Or was it even an accident? Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigate at the nursing home.

What was it really about?

If a German "Tatort" was set in a nursing home, you would probably see a social drama about the nursing crisis and loneliness in old age. Not so when such material comes from Austria. The screenplay by Roland Hablesreiter and Petra Ladinigg combines a classic Agatha Christie mystery, which is also somewhat reminiscent of the board game Cluedo, with mischievous portraits of elderly people in a care home (yes, there is also a care crisis).

In addition, there is the spoiler theme of the thriller finale, that even war criminals need care at some point and may meet their tormented loved ones. True to the motto: you always see each other twice in life. Each of the three themes would be a movie in itself. The fact that Bibi and Moritz's third last case, which incidentally was filmed in a Viennese home for the blind shortly before it opened, harmoniously combines all these themes makes this quiet "Tatort" a successful one.

What do the actors say about getting older?

Moritz and Bibi are no longer the youngest themselves. Some of the care home residents they investigate are barely ten years older than the two of them. Moritz meets his childhood sweetheart Sandra (Martina Spitzer), who is seriously ill and in a wheelchair. At first he wants to keep in touch with her superficially - but then Bibi intervenes.

Actress Adele Neuhauser says: "I think it's based on the male principle of power and strength, the belief that you can control your body forever. Women are more at the mercy of decay. The changes become visible more quickly."

The film also gave Harald Krassnitzer pause for thought: "We follow a social model according to which we can hope to reap the rewards of a hard-working life in old age. But what happens when you end up in a care home? Then you suddenly realize that the fruits are only there to survive, not to enjoy."

Krassnitzer, who filmed the TV drama "Aus dem Leben" with his wife Ann-Kathrin Kramer in 2024 about caring for a partner at home, advocates care at home - if it is possible for relatives. Krassnitzer would also support the idea of a "social year" for pensioners: "If we don't involve the elderly more in society and give them something to do, as a number of studies show, they will decline much earlier."

Why are Krassnitzer and Neuhauser quitting?

Inspector Eisner made his debut in 1999 in "Tatort: Nie wieder Oper" and then went on the hunt for criminals for a long time with various colleagues. Bibi Fellner joined him in 2011 in "Tatort: Vergeltung" and never left Moritz Eisner's side. ORF announced their joint farewell on April 14, 2025 via social media.

In a press release following the post, Harald Krassnitzer said: "It was a very good, very exciting, very creative time with Adele, with Bibi and Moritz! Now is absolutely the right time for us to say goodbye. It doesn't get any better than this! And it's a very good feeling to be able to decide everything for ourselves. So let go and move on to the next life cycle."

Her colleague Neuhauser expresses similar sentiments: "It was a symbiotic and deeply amicable collaboration with Harry and I wouldn't want to miss a second of it. But when it's at its best, it's time for new adventures!"

What's next for the Viennese "Tatort"?

Two "Tatort" episodes with Moritz and Bibi are still running in 2026. They are entitled "Against Time" and "Then We'll Be Heroes". It has now been announced who will succeed the cult investigators: Miriam Fussenegger (35) and Laurence Rupp (38) will take over from 2027. They will take on the roles of Charlotte "Charlie" Hahn and Alex Maleky, who work together as half-siblings. Filming is expected to begin in spring 2026.

