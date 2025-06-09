"Tatort" check: How do you get to a women's shelter in cases of domestic violence? In Dortmund's "Tatort: Feuer", Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) talks to Fanny Bellmes (Karolina Lodyga), a good friend of the victim Meike Gebken. She lived in a women's refuge - on the run from her abusive husband. Who finds protection in the women's shelter - and is it difficult to get a place there? Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, left) has to solve the case of an abused woman who died in a house fire in "Tatort: Feuer". Her son Finn Gebken (Caspar Hoffman) is enlisted by the Dortmund investigator to help him. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Zoe (Tesla Tekin) has survived a house fire in her garden. Now she walks around Dortmund with a soot-blackened face. The beginning of a "crime scene" on the subject of domestic abuse. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) has a guilty conscience for sneaking into a women's shelter as an undercover investigator - where she increasingly gains the trust of the residents. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber After the death of her mother, Zoe Gebken (Tesla Tekin) is picked up by her father Jens Hielscher (Sebastian Zimmler). Their relationship still seems intact ... Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) tries to get Finn Gebken (Caspar Hoffmann, right) to talk. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Meike Gebken (Nadja Becker) meets up with her son Finn (Caspar Hoffmann) at night. She has secretly sneaked out of the women's shelter to do this ... Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) has to deal with a very unpleasant relative. Jens Hielscher's (Sebastian Zimmler) wife has died of smoke inhalation following a house fire. The widower doesn't seem too bothered by it. But is he the culprit? Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, right) finds the dead woman's husband, Jens Hielscher (Sebastian Zimmler), who travels a lot for work. Especially at night. Afterwards, he has once again slept in his company. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber "Tatort" check: How do you get to a women's shelter in cases of domestic violence? In Dortmund's "Tatort: Feuer", Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) talks to Fanny Bellmes (Karolina Lodyga), a good friend of the victim Meike Gebken. She lived in a women's refuge - on the run from her abusive husband. Who finds protection in the women's shelter - and is it difficult to get a place there? Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, left) has to solve the case of an abused woman who died in a house fire in "Tatort: Feuer". Her son Finn Gebken (Caspar Hoffman) is enlisted by the Dortmund investigator to help him. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Zoe (Tesla Tekin) has survived a house fire in her garden. Now she walks around Dortmund with a soot-blackened face. The beginning of a "crime scene" on the subject of domestic abuse. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) has a guilty conscience for sneaking into a women's shelter as an undercover investigator - where she increasingly gains the trust of the residents. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber After the death of her mother, Zoe Gebken (Tesla Tekin) is picked up by her father Jens Hielscher (Sebastian Zimmler). Their relationship still seems intact ... Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) tries to get Finn Gebken (Caspar Hoffmann, right) to talk. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Meike Gebken (Nadja Becker) meets up with her son Finn (Caspar Hoffmann) at night. She has secretly sneaked out of the women's shelter to do this ... Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) has to deal with a very unpleasant relative. Jens Hielscher's (Sebastian Zimmler) wife has died of smoke inhalation following a house fire. The widower doesn't seem too bothered by it. But is he the culprit? Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, right) finds the dead woman's husband, Jens Hielscher (Sebastian Zimmler), who travels a lot for work. Especially at night. Afterwards, he has once again slept in his company. Image: WDR/Martin Rottenkolber

In Dortmund's "Tatort: Feuer", the detectives investigate the case of a dead woman who was a victim of domestic violence and last lived in a women's shelter. How do these facilities work - and how do you get in?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Dortmund's "Tatort: Feuer", Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) and Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) investigate the case of a victim of domestic violence.

The mother of two children last lived in a women's shelter.

How does this facility work - and do you even get a place? Show more

It was a surprisingly quiet "Tatort" by Dortmund standards that director Nana Neul ("Familie is nich") staged as the last German case before the summer break.

Next Sunday, there will be the Swiss "Tatort" from Zurich, followed by a "Polizeiruf 110" from Brandenburg on June 22 to round off the 2024/25 Sunday crime thriller season.

But back to the pot. We haven't seen a nastier perpetrator of violence than the victim's husband for a long time. Who played the creep? Many scenes in the movie took place in the women's shelter where the later victim found protection. Inspector Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) moves in there "undercover". How many women's shelters are there and what do you have to do if you want to seek protection there?

What is it all about?

Inspector Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) has to deal with a highly unsympathetic relative in the case of a house fire resulting in death. Jens Hielscher's (Sebastian Zimmler) wife Meike (in flashbacks: Nadja Becker) has died of smoke inhalation. The widower, who spent the night at work, hardly seems to be bothered. Meike last lived in a women's shelter.

The family also includes two children: adolescent Finn (Caspar Hoffmann), who was rarely at home and is now in hiding, comes from a previous relationship of the deceased. Little Zoe (Tesla Tekin) witnessed her mother's death from the garden - but could only find her mother "asleep" in the smoking house. Zoe is being cared for in an institution after her mother's death. But the father wants to take the little girl home immediately. Is he the murderer - and how did the long-time victim of domestic violence really die?

What is it really about?

Quiet interrogations and dialogs deal with questions such as: Why is it so hard for victims to break out of toxic relationships? What secret power do the perpetrators have over the victims? And: How complicated and strained are the relationships between relatives or friends and the victims and perpetrators of families affected by violence?

Although the victims are no longer able to tell their own stories in "Tatort", friends like Fanny Bellmes (Karolina Lodyga) or women with similar stories, whom Inspector Herzog meets in the women's shelter, do. Author Markus Busch spends a lot of time telling different facets of relationship violence. He says of his "Tatort": "I hope that this movie also works in the other direction, so to speak: that it doesn't leave perpetrators untouched either."

What should you know about women's shelters?

The women's refuge movement began in 1971 with the founding of the first women's refuge by Erin Pizzey in a London suburb.

On November 1, 1976, the first autonomous women's shelter in Germany opened in West Berlin. Further facilities followed in Cologne (December 1976) and Bielefeld (January 1977).

The initiators of these shelters were mostly women from the New Women's Movement. Today, there are around 400 women's shelters nationwide, of which around 150 are autonomous. Around 230 are run by charities, churches or other organizations. Every year, around 14,000 women and over 16,000 children find protection from violence there.

How many women's shelters are there in Switzerland?

There are currently 22 women's shelters and one girls' shelter in Switzerland, which are coordinated by the umbrella organization Frauenhäuser Schweiz und Liechtenstein (DAO). The addresses of the women's shelters in Switzerland are also kept secret for security reasons. Access is reserved exclusively for affected women and their children.

What do I have to do to find protection in a women's shelter?

Women of legal age, regardless of religion, nationality or origin, who are affected by physical, psychological or sexualized violence are accepted. Women who are at risk of forced marriage also meet the admission requirements. Admission can take place by telephone or in person.

The threat situation is discussed in a preliminary meeting and a meeting point may be agreed where the woman will be picked up. The police will provide support if necessary. Personal belongings and documents such as identity card, health insurance card, bank card, proof of income and birth certificates should be brought along. Also documents and school supplies for the children.

Who was the nasty husband?

Sebastian Zimmler, born in East Berlin in 1981, is one of the most influential German theater actors of his generation. After gaining experience in a youth theater group and dropping out of a social education course, he began studying acting at the renowned Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts in Berlin in 2006 and graduated in 2010.

Before completing his studies, he was accepted into the ensemble at Hamburg's Thalia Theater, where he has been a member since the 2009/2010 season. He has twice been awarded the "Theaterpreis Hamburg - Rolf Mares" for his roles there. Sebastian Zimmler is known from cinema and television for his roles in "Was bleibt" (2011), "Hüter meines Bruders" (2013), "Die Habenichtse" (2015) and the Netflix series "Dogs of Berlin" (2018).

What's next for Dortmund's "Tatort"?

There is currently no new case in the pipeline. As things stand, the next Dortmund episode will not be filmed until summer 2025. According to current plans, it will be shown in the first quarter of 2026 in the ARD Mediathek and on the first channel. The title and content are also not yet known.