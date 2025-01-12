"Tatort" in review: "Borowski and the hungry heart" Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) inspect the victim's apartment in "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz". The insurance employee regularly held erotic parties in her apartment. Neighbors thought she was a prostitute. But it was all about group sex with like-minded people. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Detectives Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) investigate the crime scene. 40-year-old Andrea Gonzor had hosted an erotic party in her apartment and had sex with several men. That same night, she dies of a gunshot wound. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander At the beginning of the thriller, we meet Andrea Gonzor (Anna König), who is preparing for an erotic party. The woman, who normally works in a bourgeois profession, has transformed her apartment into a temple of pleasure for the occasion. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) explore the world of sex addicts in their penultimate case together. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) examines a piece of evidence from the fetish business. Can it tell her anything about the murder of Andrea Gonzor? Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Nele Krüger (Laura Balzer) was a friend of Andrea's. Her death triggers confusing feelings in her. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander The dead woman's neighbors, Barbara Döring (Lina Wendel) and her husband Peter (Martin Umbach), are quite unsettled by the sex activities. Peter kept a noise log. The party noises also triggered strong feelings in Barbara. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander He is the dead woman's ex-boyfriend: Dentist Jan Lottmann (Peter Sikorski, second from left) is questioned by investigator Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik). Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Nele Krüger (Laura Balzer) is a mystery to the investigators. What is the young woman hiding - and what exactly does she want from Klaus Borowski? Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander How could Andrea have died? Did one of her erotic guests kill her, and if so, which one? Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) try to sort out the case. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander "Tatort" in review: "Borowski and the hungry heart" Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) inspect the victim's apartment in "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz". The insurance employee regularly held erotic parties in her apartment. Neighbors thought she was a prostitute. But it was all about group sex with like-minded people. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Detectives Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) investigate the crime scene. 40-year-old Andrea Gonzor had hosted an erotic party in her apartment and had sex with several men. That same night, she dies of a gunshot wound. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander At the beginning of the thriller, we meet Andrea Gonzor (Anna König), who is preparing for an erotic party. The woman, who normally works in a bourgeois profession, has transformed her apartment into a temple of pleasure for the occasion. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) explore the world of sex addicts in their penultimate case together. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) examines a piece of evidence from the fetish business. Can it tell her anything about the murder of Andrea Gonzor? Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Nele Krüger (Laura Balzer) was a friend of Andrea's. Her death triggers confusing feelings in her. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander The dead woman's neighbors, Barbara Döring (Lina Wendel) and her husband Peter (Martin Umbach), are quite unsettled by the sex activities. Peter kept a noise log. The party noises also triggered strong feelings in Barbara. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander He is the dead woman's ex-boyfriend: Dentist Jan Lottmann (Peter Sikorski, second from left) is questioned by investigator Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik). Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander Nele Krüger (Laura Balzer) is a mystery to the investigators. What is the young woman hiding - and what exactly does she want from Klaus Borowski? Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander How could Andrea have died? Did one of her erotic guests kill her, and if so, which one? Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) try to sort out the case. Image: NDR/Thorsten Jander

In "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz", the detectives investigate the swingers' community. For a 40-year-old woman, the gangbang party in her own apartment ended fatally. How does this scene really work?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz" , Mila Sahin (played by Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) encounter the swingers' community from which the victim comes.

After an erotic party in her own apartment, a 40-year-old woman is found dead. Is one of her visitors behind it?

How does this scene work in reality? And what exactly is hypersexuality? Show more

In "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz", Mila Sahin (played by Almila Bagriacik) and Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) encounter the Kiel swingers' community from which the victim Andrea comes. An erotic party in her own apartment ended fatally for her. How does this scene work?

A thriller about sex addicts and gangbang parties that isn't raunchy but still conveys the lust and suffering of those involved? It was probably not so easy to realize the theme of Axel Milberg's penultimate appearance as Inspector Borowski.

In "Tatort: Borowski und das hungrige Herz", he and his colleague Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) have to investigate the death of a 40-year-old woman who died at a sex party in her own home.

What exactly is hypersexuality? How can it be treated and does the swinger scene described in "Tatort" exist outside the clubs? An extraordinary young actress was also discovered in the Kiel crime thriller.

What is it about?

Andrea (Anna König) is "on fire". The 40-year-old is looking forward to a special evening in her Kiel apartment. She is expecting guests - the planned gangbang party is to be uninhibited.

Andrea won't live to see the next day. When detectives Klaus Borowski (Axel Milberg) and Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) enter her apartment, she is lying in her bed, dead from a gunshot wound.

Did one of the men who had gathered for a sex date the night before murder her? What does the victim's friend and neighbor, Nele Krüger (Laura Balzer), know? She found Andrea - and apparently had a particularly close relationship with her.

What is it really about?

Producer Sabine Timmermann says of the film: "Female sex addiction and the scenic depiction of a gangbang invite voyeurism, which we wanted to avoid at all costs."

The atmospheric and exciting "crime scene" about women in sexual dilemmas was mainly realized by women. Perhaps that's why, despite the raunchy subject matter, you don't see any explicit scenes, which is quite an achievement in this film.

The screenplay was written by Katrin Bühlig ("Meine fremde Freundin"), the film was directed by the Icelander Maria Solrun ("Liebe am Fjord") and cinematographer Birgit Gudjonsdottir provided strong images. The film contains the sentence: "Men who have a lot of sex are real guys.

But women are still sluts." The different perceptions and judgments of sex addicts depending on gender are also worth thinking about when watching the film.

What is hypersexuality - and is it harmful?

Hypersexuality or - more profanely - sex addiction is when those affected have a sexual desire that goes well beyond the norm and from which they also suffer. It is a condition in which those affected lose control over their sexual behavior and experience negative consequences.

Actress Laura Balzer says of the role of young Nele Krüger: "My character is 'sober' at the beginning of the story and tries to stay that way. She goes to the meetings of S.L.A.A. (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous).

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous follows the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous."

Where can sex addicts find help?

In German-speaking Switzerland, the Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous website www.slaa.de is the place to go for help.

Swiss people can also call the German telephone number 0049 69 678 309 05 for information about virtual sessions and groups that may also be active in Switzerland.

The University Psychiatric Clinics (UPK) Basel also have a specialized service for behavioral addictions, including sex addiction. The mannebüro züri in Zurich also offers individual sexology counseling - for men.

In addition, the online platform SafeZone.ch offers help - and of course you can also turn to addiction counseling centers and registered psychotherapists.

How does the swingers community work?

Most people have heard of swingers clubs. But how do they work? First of all, on the basis of mutual consent and respect. The basic principle is "everything can, nothing must".

Swinger clubs offer a safe space for people who want to live out their sexuality freely and gain new experiences. Every reputable club has its house rules, which almost always consist of a dress code (street clothes are usually not allowed), showering beforehand, the use of condoms and the main rule "No means no".

Gangbanging is a form of group sex in which one or more people - the receiving participants - are sexually stimulated by several other people - the active penetrating participants - one after the other or simultaneously.

Just like in the "crime scene" in Andrea's apartment. Gangbangs can take place in a swingers club or at private meetings as depicted in "Tatort".

In fact, these meetings are usually arranged via the internet. The following also applies here: Consensuality of all participants is the top rule, otherwise it is a serious criminal offense.

Who played Nele Krüger?

The performance of Nele Krüger, who develops from a tender, single mother and friend of the victim into a stalker and threat to Borowski, is memorable.

The 31-year-old actress Laura Balzer embodies a character that is likely to linger in the memory. Born in Braunschweig in 1993, she first studied painting before switching to acting.

She trained at the famous Ernst Busch acting school in Berlin. She has been a member of the Berlin ensemble since 2019 and has already won several awards for her theater roles.

On television, Laura Balzer is - still - an insider tip. She recently played a smaller role in the Amazon series "Sebastian Fitzek's Die Therapie" and a leading role alongside "Die Zweiflers" star Aaron Altaras in the ZDF drama "Zwischen uns die Nacht" (unfortunately no longer available in the media library)

What's next for the Kiel "Tatort"?

With "Tatort: Borowski und das Haupt der Medusa", actor Axel Milberg will finally retire as a detective.

His last case will be broadcast on March 16 at 8:15 pm. Karoline Schuch will then take over the role alongside Almila Bagriacik, who will remain in the Kiel "Tatort" series. The pair's first case was filmed in the fall of 2024, but the broadcast date is not yet known.

Lars Kraume shot the double episode "Unter Freunden/Unter Feinden" in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg to launch the new northern duo. Schuch, who studied psychology herself, plays the police psychologist Ellie Krieger.

The sister of Albrecht Schuch ("Systemsprenger") is known from films such as "Das Geheimnis des Totenwaldes", "Oderbruch" or - award-winning as "Katharina Luther ".

More videos from the department