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Elite university or army? How Europe's future kings and queens prepare for the throne

Carlotta Henggeler

8.6.2026

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned
Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her Harvard graduation together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The heir to the Belgian throne successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at the renowned university.

Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her Harvard graduation together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The heir to the Belgian throne successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at the renowned university.

Image: IMAGO/Photo News

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Crown Princess Elisabeth's brother Prince Gabriel (right) completed his Bachelor's degree in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in June 2025. After being sworn in as an officer in September of the same year, he continued his education with a Master's degree. The photo was taken when he was sworn in as an officer in September 2025.

Crown Princess Elisabeth's brother Prince Gabriel (right) completed his Bachelor's degree in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in June 2025. After being sworn in as an officer in September of the same year, he continued his education with a Master's degree. The photo was taken when he was sworn in as an officer in September 2025.

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Emmanuel at the Belgian National Day 2025 in Brussels. The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is studying business development in the Belgian capital.

Prince Emmanuel at the Belgian National Day 2025 in Brussels. The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is studying business development in the Belgian capital.

Image: IMAGO/Photo News

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Eléonore attends the International School of Brussels. The youngest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is completing her schooling in English and has not yet started university.

Princess Eléonore attends the International School of Brussels. The youngest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is completing her schooling in English and has not yet started university.

Image: Instagram

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince William, heir to the British throne, studied geography at the University of St. Andrews. After graduating in 2005, the son of King Charles III completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. (archive picture)

Prince William, heir to the British throne, studied geography at the University of St. Andrews. After graduating in 2005, the son of King Charles III completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. (archive picture)

Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. His wife Princess Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a 2:1 (Upper Second-Class Honors) in Art History. Just like her prince consort. (archive picture)

His wife Princess Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a 2:1 (Upper Second-Class Honors) in Art History. Just like her prince consort. (archive picture)

Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Pool/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Harry decided not to go to university and instead completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He then served in the British army for ten years.

Prince Harry decided not to go to university and instead completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He then served in the British army for ten years.

Image: Andy Stenning/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia studied a Bachelor's degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating in 2025, the heir to the throne began studying Dutch law (archive image)

The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia studied a Bachelor's degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating in 2025, the heir to the throne began studying Dutch law (archive image)

Image: Remko De Waal/ANP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Amalia's sister Princess Alexia has been studying civil engineering at University College London (UCL) since 2024. Prior to this, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Amalia's sister Princess Alexia has been studying civil engineering at University College London (UCL) since 2024. Prior to this, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Image: IMAGO/NL Beeld

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Ariane, the youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, graduated from the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic in Italy in 2025. After a gap year, she plans to study aerospace engineering at Delft University of Technology. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Princess Ariane, the youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, graduated from the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic in Italy in 2025. After a gap year, she plans to study aerospace engineering at Delft University of Technology. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor is currently completing three years of military training. The photo was taken during her first appearance at the traditional military reception in Madrid in January 2024. After that, the heir to the throne wants to study political science.

The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor is currently completing three years of military training. The photo was taken during her first appearance at the traditional military reception in Madrid in January 2024. After that, the heir to the throne wants to study political science.

Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her younger sister Sofía attended the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduated from the International Baccalaureate in 2025.

Her younger sister Sofía attended the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduated from the International Baccalaureate in 2025.

Image: IMAGO

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently undergoing military training in the north of the country. The future Queen is serving in the engineering battalion of the Northern Brigade. (archive picture)

The Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently undergoing military training in the north of the country. The future Queen is serving in the engineering battalion of the Northern Brigade. (archive picture)

Image: sda

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Norwegian Prince Sverre Magnus (l.) has not yet publicly announced any study plans. The son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit completed his school education in 2024. The photo was taken on Norway's national holiday in May 2026 on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo together with his parents.

Norwegian Prince Sverre Magnus (l.) has not yet publicly announced any study plans. The son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit completed his school education in 2024. The photo was taken on Norway's national holiday in May 2026 on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo together with his parents.

Image: IMAGO/PPE

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Swedish Crown Princess Victoria studied political science, history and conflict resolution at various universities in Sweden and France. The heir to the throne also completed programs at the universities of Yale and Uppsala as well as diplomatic training at the Swedish Foreign Ministry. (archive picture)

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria studied political science, history and conflict resolution at various universities in Sweden and France. The heir to the throne also completed programs at the universities of Yale and Uppsala as well as diplomatic training at the Swedish Foreign Ministry. (archive picture)

Image: KEYSTONE

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her sister Princess Madeleine of Sweden graduated from Stockholm University with a bachelor's degree in art history, ethnology and modern history. She also took courses in child psychology. The photo was taken in March 2025 at a beauty event.

Her sister Princess Madeleine of Sweden graduated from Stockholm University with a bachelor's degree in art history, ethnology and modern history. She also took courses in child psychology. The photo was taken in March 2025 at a beauty event.

Image: IMAGO/Eventflash

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her brother Prince Carl Philip completed military training in the Swedish navy before studying graphic design in Stockholm and the USA. Today he also works as a designer. (archive picture)

Her brother Prince Carl Philip completed military training in the Swedish navy before studying graphic design in Stockholm and the USA. Today he also works as a designer. (archive picture)

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, is currently undergoing basic military training with the Guards Hussars in Slagelse. The son of King Frederik X joined the army in February 2025, following a long-standing tradition of the royal family. (archive picture)

The heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, is currently undergoing basic military training with the Guards Hussars in Slagelse. The son of King Frederik X joined the army in February 2025, following a long-standing tradition of the royal family. (archive picture)

Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Isabella, sister of heir to the throne Prince Christian, is currently attending school. The daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary celebrated her 18th birthday in April 2025 and is also due to complete military training in the coming years. (archive picture)

Princess Isabella, sister of heir to the throne Prince Christian, is currently attending school. The daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary celebrated her 18th birthday in April 2025 and is also due to complete military training in the coming years. (archive picture)

Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are currently attending school. The twins of King Frederik X and Queen Mary (right) belong to the youngest generation of the Danish royal family and are third and fourth in line to the throne. The photo was taken in April 2026 at their confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are currently attending school. The twins of King Frederik X and Queen Mary (right) belong to the youngest generation of the Danish royal family and are third and fourth in line to the throne. The photo was taken in April 2026 at their confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

Image: IMAGO/PPE

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned
Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her Harvard graduation together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The heir to the Belgian throne successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at the renowned university.

Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her Harvard graduation together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The heir to the Belgian throne successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at the renowned university.

Image: IMAGO/Photo News

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Crown Princess Elisabeth's brother Prince Gabriel (right) completed his Bachelor's degree in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in June 2025. After being sworn in as an officer in September of the same year, he continued his education with a Master's degree. The photo was taken when he was sworn in as an officer in September 2025.

Crown Princess Elisabeth's brother Prince Gabriel (right) completed his Bachelor's degree in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in June 2025. After being sworn in as an officer in September of the same year, he continued his education with a Master's degree. The photo was taken when he was sworn in as an officer in September 2025.

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Emmanuel at the Belgian National Day 2025 in Brussels. The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is studying business development in the Belgian capital.

Prince Emmanuel at the Belgian National Day 2025 in Brussels. The son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is studying business development in the Belgian capital.

Image: IMAGO/Photo News

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Eléonore attends the International School of Brussels. The youngest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is completing her schooling in English and has not yet started university.

Princess Eléonore attends the International School of Brussels. The youngest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde is completing her schooling in English and has not yet started university.

Image: Instagram

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince William, heir to the British throne, studied geography at the University of St. Andrews. After graduating in 2005, the son of King Charles III completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. (archive picture)

Prince William, heir to the British throne, studied geography at the University of St. Andrews. After graduating in 2005, the son of King Charles III completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. (archive picture)

Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. His wife Princess Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a 2:1 (Upper Second-Class Honors) in Art History. Just like her prince consort. (archive picture)

His wife Princess Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a 2:1 (Upper Second-Class Honors) in Art History. Just like her prince consort. (archive picture)

Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Pool/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Harry decided not to go to university and instead completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He then served in the British army for ten years.

Prince Harry decided not to go to university and instead completed his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He then served in the British army for ten years.

Image: Andy Stenning/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia studied a Bachelor's degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating in 2025, the heir to the throne began studying Dutch law (archive image)

The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia studied a Bachelor's degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating in 2025, the heir to the throne began studying Dutch law (archive image)

Image: Remko De Waal/ANP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Amalia's sister Princess Alexia has been studying civil engineering at University College London (UCL) since 2024. Prior to this, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Amalia's sister Princess Alexia has been studying civil engineering at University College London (UCL) since 2024. Prior to this, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Image: IMAGO/NL Beeld

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Ariane, the youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, graduated from the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic in Italy in 2025. After a gap year, she plans to study aerospace engineering at Delft University of Technology. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Princess Ariane, the youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, graduated from the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic in Italy in 2025. After a gap year, she plans to study aerospace engineering at Delft University of Technology. The photo was taken at the traditional spring photo session of the Dutch royal family in The Hague in May 2026.

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor is currently completing three years of military training. The photo was taken during her first appearance at the traditional military reception in Madrid in January 2024. After that, the heir to the throne wants to study political science.

The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor is currently completing three years of military training. The photo was taken during her first appearance at the traditional military reception in Madrid in January 2024. After that, the heir to the throne wants to study political science.

Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her younger sister Sofía attended the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduated from the International Baccalaureate in 2025.

Her younger sister Sofía attended the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduated from the International Baccalaureate in 2025.

Image: IMAGO

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently undergoing military training in the north of the country. The future Queen is serving in the engineering battalion of the Northern Brigade. (archive picture)

The Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently undergoing military training in the north of the country. The future Queen is serving in the engineering battalion of the Northern Brigade. (archive picture)

Image: sda

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Norwegian Prince Sverre Magnus (l.) has not yet publicly announced any study plans. The son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit completed his school education in 2024. The photo was taken on Norway's national holiday in May 2026 on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo together with his parents.

Norwegian Prince Sverre Magnus (l.) has not yet publicly announced any study plans. The son of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit completed his school education in 2024. The photo was taken on Norway's national holiday in May 2026 on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo together with his parents.

Image: IMAGO/PPE

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Swedish Crown Princess Victoria studied political science, history and conflict resolution at various universities in Sweden and France. The heir to the throne also completed programs at the universities of Yale and Uppsala as well as diplomatic training at the Swedish Foreign Ministry. (archive picture)

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria studied political science, history and conflict resolution at various universities in Sweden and France. The heir to the throne also completed programs at the universities of Yale and Uppsala as well as diplomatic training at the Swedish Foreign Ministry. (archive picture)

Image: KEYSTONE

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her sister Princess Madeleine of Sweden graduated from Stockholm University with a bachelor's degree in art history, ethnology and modern history. She also took courses in child psychology. The photo was taken in March 2025 at a beauty event.

Her sister Princess Madeleine of Sweden graduated from Stockholm University with a bachelor's degree in art history, ethnology and modern history. She also took courses in child psychology. The photo was taken in March 2025 at a beauty event.

Image: IMAGO/Eventflash

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Her brother Prince Carl Philip completed military training in the Swedish navy before studying graphic design in Stockholm and the USA. Today he also works as a designer. (archive picture)

Her brother Prince Carl Philip completed military training in the Swedish navy before studying graphic design in Stockholm and the USA. Today he also works as a designer. (archive picture)

Image: Imago

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. The heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, is currently undergoing basic military training with the Guards Hussars in Slagelse. The son of King Frederik X joined the army in February 2025, following a long-standing tradition of the royal family. (archive picture)

The heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, is currently undergoing basic military training with the Guards Hussars in Slagelse. The son of King Frederik X joined the army in February 2025, following a long-standing tradition of the royal family. (archive picture)

Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Princess Isabella, sister of heir to the throne Prince Christian, is currently attending school. The daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary celebrated her 18th birthday in April 2025 and is also due to complete military training in the coming years. (archive picture)

Princess Isabella, sister of heir to the throne Prince Christian, is currently attending school. The daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary celebrated her 18th birthday in April 2025 and is also due to complete military training in the coming years. (archive picture)

Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa

Europe's greatest royal families: What the young royals have learned. Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are currently attending school. The twins of King Frederik X and Queen Mary (right) belong to the youngest generation of the Danish royal family and are third and fourth in line to the throne. The photo was taken in April 2026 at their confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are currently attending school. The twins of King Frederik X and Queen Mary (right) belong to the youngest generation of the Danish royal family and are third and fourth in line to the throne. The photo was taken in April 2026 at their confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

Image: IMAGO/PPE

Anyone who thinks royals only spend their time at receptions and state visits is wrong. Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth has just completed her Master's degree at Harvard University. The heir to the throne thus joins a long list of European royals with an elite education. An overview.

08.06.2026, 04:30

08.06.2026, 04:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth has successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at Harvard University.
  • The 24-year-old enjoyed as normal a student life as possible in the USA and appreciated not being constantly recognized.
  • It remains to be seen what her professional future holds - for now, the heir to the throne is looking forward to spending time with her family and friends and returning to Belgium.
Show more

After two years at the renowned Harvard University, Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth has completed her Master's degree in Public Policy. The course deals with political decision-making processes, governance and solving social challenges. It is regarded as training for future leaders in politics and administration.

The 24-year-old celebrated the milestone together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who had traveled to Boston for the graduation ceremony.

In a rare interview, the heir to the throne looked back on her time in the USA. "I tried to lead as normal a student life as possible," she said.

She lived in a shared flat, played sport and spent a lot of time outside the lecture hall. "My intention was to simply be Elisabeth here," she told the Belgian portal "Le Soir". She particularly enjoyed not being constantly recognized in everyday life.

The Belgian crown princess proudly presented her university degree to the media.
The Belgian crown princess proudly presented her university degree to the media.
IMAGO/Photo News

The Crown Princess is considered ambitious and disciplined. However, student life was not always easy for her either: at Harvard, she often struggled to find the right balance between studying, friends and free time. Elisabeth describes herself as hard-working and a perfectionist. To this day, she is still influenced by her parents' advice: keep humble and work hard.

The future queen also raves about her international friendships: "I hope to have made friends for life."

Living in shared flats, studying, sailing around the world. How Europe's future queens live

Living in shared flats, studying, sailing around the worldHow Europe's future queens live

Elisabeth is not sure what will happen after Harvard. "I need a little more time," she explains. What is she looking forward to now? "To my family and friends. Also to the Belgian spontaneity, warmth and humor - and of course to the good Belgian chocolate," she tells brisant.de.

Europe's largest royal families: what the royals have learned

Crown Princess Elisabeth is by no means the only royal with a university degree. Whether Harvard, St. Andrews or a military academy: many European heirs to the throne are preparing for their future roles with an academic or military education. Find out who studied what in the picture gallery.

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