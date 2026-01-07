The actress Brigitte Bardot will be buried in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday morning. Jacques Brinon/AP/dpa

Brigitte Bardot has died of cancer. This has now been confirmed by her husband Bernard d'Ormale. The French film icon was buried in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday.

Noemi Hüsser

The actress Brigitte Bardot, who died at the end of December, died of cancer, according to her husband. "She survived two operations, but then she died of cancer," said Bernard d'Ormale in an interview with the magazine "Paris Match" published on Wednesday.

Bardot will be buried in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday morning. The right-wing populist leader Marine Le Pen was among those planning to attend the funeral service. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron were explicitly uninvited; Bardot had repeatedly criticized Macron's inaction on animal welfare.

Bardot's husband did not say what type of cancer the film icon had suffered from. Bardot had breast cancer in the 1980s. "She was mentally present and interested in animal welfare until the end," said d'Ormale, referring to Bardot's greatest concern after the end of her acting career.

Funeral service in St. Tropez

He said that Brigitte Bardot had abandoned her original wish to be buried on her La Madrague estate a few years ago. "She realized that it would be difficult for the town council," he said, pointing out that she had expected numerous visitors to her grave. Instead, Brigitte Bardot will now be buried in her parents' family grave in the Saint-Tropez cemetery.

Bardot died on December 28 at the age of 91. The church funeral service is to be broadcast on large screens in several locations in Saint-Tropez. The funeral will then take place in private.

Bardot achieved world fame in 1956 with the film "Und immer lockt das Weib", in which she plays a young woman who confidently lives out her sexual desires. By the early 1970s, Bardot had made around 50 films, including with renowned directors such as Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle.

In 1973, Bardot gave up her acting career and dedicated her life to endangered animals. She auctioned off some of her possessions to set up her animal welfare foundation. Politically, Bardot drifted to the far right and was fined several times for racist remarks.

