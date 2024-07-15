Just a few weeks ago, Doherty said in her podcast that she had started chemotherapy again. (archive picture) F. Sadou/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire/dpa

Actress Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53. She had been battling breast cancer for years - this is how her friends say goodbye to her.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shannen Doherty has died of cancer at the age of 53.

Her longtime friends say goodbye to her by reminiscing.

Even Alyssa Milano finds nice words - the two actresses didn't really like each other since "Charmed". Show more

For ten long years, Shannen Doherty fought for her own survival, for a recovery from her cancer. Now she passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53.

Her friends and colleagues bid her farewell. First and foremost Jason Priestley (54), with whom Doherty spent a lot of time on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210". "Shocked and saddened by the death of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time," he wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a photo of Doherty and himself posing for the series from back then.

Brian Austin Green (50), who starred in the series "Beverly Hills 90210", also wrote in a story: "Shan, my sister, you loved me in my worst times. You showed me what love means. I will miss you more than I can handle right now."

Alyssa Milano (51) also spoke out, this on "US Weekly". The two actresses met on "Charmed" and worked together for a long time - they didn't get on well. Milano: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at her core she was someone I deeply respected and cherished. She was a talented actress who was loved by many, and the world is smaller without her. I feel for everyone who loved her."

The third "Charmed" actress was Rose McGowan (50). She also said goodbye to Shannen Doherty publicly and wrote on Instagram: "She had a true lion's heart. She was pure passion when I met her in the 90s. Knowing Shannen even later was a gift. Rest in peace, warrior. We will never forget you."

Olivia Munn (44) also spoke out, she suffered the same diagnosis as Shannen Doherty a few months ago: breast cancer. The actress sent loving words: "When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I remembered how brave she was to share her journey with the world. I contacted her and we became instant friends. Shannen offered her support even though she was in the final stages of battling this horrible disease. Fly high, my friend."

More from the Entertainment section