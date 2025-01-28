The three Geiss women dress up for the evening. Robert has to act as photographer and take the best photos. Nevertheless, the daughters get into an argument. Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

The Geisses are on a family vacation in Bali. Unfortunately, their daughter Shania is ugly. The 20-year-old throws a tantrum during a ceremony with a healer and later lashes out verbally at sister Davina.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the Geissens ' family vacation in Bali, things go awry once again.

Daughter Shania is furious. The 20-year-old throws a tantrum during a wet cleansing ceremony with a healer.

Later, she verbally lashes out at her sister Davina - and for an unusual reason. Show more

The Geissens (new double episodes every Monday on RTL2) are currently on vacation in Bali. But despite the beautiful natural surroundings, luxurious hotel and exotic delicacies, one member of the millionaire family is in a miserable mood.

Daughter Shania is in a very bad mood. It starts with a visit to a well-known water healer who enjoys cult status on the island.

Mom Carmen Geiss drags the whole family there. The 59-year-old describes herself as very spiritual: The water healer should ensure that all the Geisses live a long life and that future problems are eradicated as far as possible.

"Now I've flown so far to Bali, I have to go through a healing process like this. Who knows what the results will be," says even the usually critical Robert Geiss.

Shania Geiss: "I am convinced that I don't need this"

Nestling Shania, however, is already annoyed before the ceremony even starts: "I'm convinced I don't need this," she says. Reluctantly, she has the healer check her karma.

When he prophesies that she can expect "great heartache" between the ages of 25 and 30, the 20-year-old waves it off: "I think I'll take the problems," says Shania irritably.

"You'll get on our nerves for five years because of some Hansel, then you'd better get your hair wet here once," Robert Geiss teases daughter Shania. Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

For Robert Geiss, the matter is clear: "Because of some Hansel, you'll get on our nerves for five years, then you'd better get your hair wet here", the father teases his daughter.

Shania is clear with her sister Davina: "Something will always happen, they all say that because they want your money."

But because the whole family joins in, Shania finally sits down on the floor and allows the ceremony to take place. The healer pours large bowls of cold water with flowers over her head.

"I don't think it did any good," she says afterwards with a grumpy face. As she says goodbye, Shania, completely exasperated, utters a curse that is not meant to be taken seriously: "If I have five years of heartache now, the whole thing will be on fire."

Shania disrupts Davina: "You're a sh... photographer!"

Shania's mood doesn't improve at the next sight in Bali either.

The small town of Ubud is known for its spectacular scenery. A particular highlight are the huge swings in which visitors can swing directly over the terraced grounds with rice fields. The Geiss women treat themselves to a few colorful dresses with long trains for the perfect Instagram photos.

But that's exactly why Shania is ticked off again: Neither dad Robert nor sister Davina have taken even one usable photo of her, grumbles Shania.

"If dad only took sideways pictures, then that was nothing, because you can't use them," she says. Davina disagrees: "If the light comes from behind, you can't take a good photo. But then she comes to me and says: 'No, you're a sh... photographer!", she complains to mom Carmen.

She knows the drill: "Yes, the pictures aren't as she would like them to be," moans the 59-year-old. "She was so happy to be here. And now we're leaving and she doesn't have a perfect picture."

Shania knows exactly what Davina's problem is

Davina doesn't take this lying down: "You have to take thousands of pictures with her and she always says: 'One more, one more'!"

However, Shania sticks to her opinion and fires back at her sister: "The problem with Davina is that she has no patience and never wants to take pictures. Trying to persuade her to take a photo of me often ends in an argument. Or she just does it and doesn't look. I'm only half in some of the pictures."

Carmen shrugs her shoulders: "Is that normal? You're in paradise and they fight to the death!" she says sadly. At least there's one consolation for the mother of the two argumentative sisters: the photos featuring Carmen turned out great.

