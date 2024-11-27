Entertainers Thomas Gottschalk and Mike Krüger will only be running their podcast under the title "Die Supernasen" until the end of the year. Archive image: dpa

The last episode of the RTL podcast with Thomas Gottschalk and Mike Krüger is due to be released on New Year's Eve. Recently, there has been repeated criticism of the content - for example, words about singer Maite Kelly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He went too far with this joke: Thomas Gottschalk ranted against Maite Kelly in his podcast "Die Supernasen" and must now face the consequences.

As RTL confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the podcast with Mike Krüger will end at the end of the year.

This means that only two episodes of the podcast will be broadcast: on December 17 and 31. Show more

At the end of the year, the podcast of the TV and movie heroes of the 80s will come to an end: Thomas Gottschalk and Mike Krüger have decided not to continue the podcast "Die Supernasen".

RTL announced this to the German Press Agency. Until then, there will be two more episodes on December 17 and 31. The podcast was launched in April 2023. A new episode was released approximately every two weeks.

Bild had previously reported that Gottschalk and Krüger had decided to end it to avoid further shitstorms: They were tired of being continually misunderstood. Many people are just out to get them for what they say.

Thomas Gottschalk criticized for body shaming

Thomas Gottschalk was recently criticized for so-called body shaming because he made a comment about the figure of singer Maite Kelly.

In preparation for his appearance on Florian Silbereisen's show "Das Adventsfest der 100'000 Lichter" next Saturday, Gottschalk joked with his buddy Krüger that he would probably have to push Kelly to the side so that he could be seen.

"Bild" quoted Gottschalk as saying that he believed he had already made enough jokes at his own expense to be able to afford, at his age, "not to let Maite get away with it either".

"Nobody knows that better than she does, because she's old enough to have heard the saying: 'What loves each other, teases each other'." Incidentally, Maite Kelly is not even on the guest list for the ARD "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights".

The podcast "Die Supernasen" alluded to old national cinema hits as an audio format. In the early 80s, Krüger and Gottschalk were considered a guarantee for full movie theaters. The "Supernasen" series consists of the comedies "Piratensender Powerplay" (1982), "Die Supernasen" (1983), "Zwei Nasen tanken Super" (1984) and "Die Einsteiger" (1985).

