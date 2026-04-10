Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018 (archive image) Bild: Keystone

On the eve of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the late Queen Elizabeth II had to intervene at her nephew's insistence - over a tiara, according to a new book.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A biographer reports that Queen Elizabeth II intervened before Harry's wedding when Meghan Markle wanted to wear her tiara at the rehearsal.

Prince Harry is said to have put pressure on her to receive the piece of jewelry early, which the Queen refused, saying "It's not a toy".

Despite the later handover, an argument is said to have ensued, with the Queen supporting her confidante. Show more

The fact that the relationship between the royal family and Meghan Markle has never been particularly good is nothing new - nor is the fact that the late Queen Elizabeth II disapproved of many of Prince Harry's decisions.

Now, as the centenary of the birth of Britain's longest-reigning monarch approaches, royal biographer Robert Hardman is once again adding fuel to the fire. In his book "Elizabeth II", he describes another anecdote, as the Italian weekly magazine "Oggi" reports.

According to the story, the monarch is said to have intervened on the eve of her grandson's wedding to calm tempers. The background to this was allegedly the bride's wish to wear her tiara at the wedding rehearsal.

Meghan chose her tiara

According to the magazine, Elizabeth II had traditionally selected several tiaras from which the former actress could choose one. The jewelry was matched to the bride's personality and the significance of the wedding for the crown. Meghan chose Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara from this selection without hesitation.

According to Hardman, the problems apparently began when Prince Harry repeatedly called the palace to fetch the tiara from Kensington Palace and use it with the wedding dress at the fitting. The reason for this was that Meghan's hairdresser had traveled all the way from Toronto and needed the piece of jewelry to try out different hairstyles.

Harry is said to have put pressure on Angela Kelly, the Queen's closest confidante and guardian of the crown jewels. According to Hardman, Kelly then informed Elizabeth II, who is said to have replied curtly: "It's not a toy."

According to the biographer, the reason for this clear no was to protect the jewel and the people involved. The transportation of such valuable pieces is only entrusted to trustworthy persons. In addition, the tiara has rarely been shown in public, which is why the origin of the gemstones had to be verified.

Dispute during the handover of the tiara

According to Hardman, there would otherwise have been a risk that the couple and the royal family would have become embroiled in controversy - for example, if it had emerged that the stones came from colonial contexts and had been worn by an African-American duchess.

When Kelly finally presented Prince Harry with the jewelry, a verbal argument is said to have ensued. This was "memorable", with the Queen clearly taking the side of her assistant.

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