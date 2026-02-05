Often enough, only rice and beans are on the menu for the participants in the RTL jungle camp. Picture: RTL

If the test goes badly, only rice and beans are on the menu for the jungle camp participants. This does make the kilos tumble. But is this diet also suitable for imitation?

A handful of rice and a handful of beans - that's all any jungle camper on RTL's "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" is allowed to eat each day if they don't win any stars in the competition.

On the one hand, this means starving, but on the other hand, it has already caused one or two participants to lose weight.

But how healthy is this jungle diet really? And not just when the body is already under a lot of strain in the Australian bush?

Calorie deficit weakens the body

Depending on gender, the human body needs between 2200 and 2500 calories a day. However, the portion of rice and beans that the bush dwellers eat each day comes to just 500 calories.

The result is a calorie deficit. As a result, the body draws the energy it needs from fat reserves.

This calorie deficit is not a problem for well-nourished people over a short period of time. However, if it lasts longer, malnutrition can lead to physical weakness. This can be particularly noticeable in tropical climates and during physical exertion during jungle trials.

Nutrient deficiency causes stress in the body

A greater risk is that the body does not receive enough nutrients due to malnutrition. The carbohydrates and proteins contained in rice and beans are actually not a bad basis for physical performance. The meal also contains nutrients, vitamin D or B12 and fiber.

But at the same time, important nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids or calcium are missing, as are electrolytes and salt. Malnutrition and a lack of nutrients mean stress for the body, as a result of which it releases more and more stress hormones. This can lead to mood swings, irritability or headaches.

The campers are under medical observation during the jungle camp. However, the jungle diet should not be imitated at home.

