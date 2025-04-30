The Vietnam War ended 50 years ago - a conflict that left political and cultural scars. Hollywood turned it into the stuff of surreal nightmares and black-humored frontline satires. Watch our three movie tips in the video.

Fabienne Berner

The Vietnam War (1955 to 1975) is one of the most formative and controversial conflicts of the 20th century. Originally started as a civil war between the communist north and the pro-western south of Vietnam, the war quickly escalated into an international conflict in which the United States in particular intervened on a massive scale.

After some delay, Hollywood began to deal with the Vietnam War on film at the end of the 1970s - not as a heroic epic, however, but as a dark reflection on senselessness, trauma and social rupture. Films such as "Apocalypse Now" (1979), "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987) and "Born on the 4th of July" (1994) have shaped the image of the war and its effects. You can find out what makes these films special in the video above.

