A probably hygienically boiled wooden ladle in use. (symbolic image) Keystone / Gaetan Bally

They can be found in almost every kitchen: wooden ladles are considered robust, natural and somehow trustworthy. But how clean is wood compared to plastic or metal, and what is important when cleaning?

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wood is porous and absorbs liquids and grease.

Studies show that wood can be more hygienic than plastic in dry conditions.

The dishwasher damages wooden ladles and worsens hygiene.

The decisive factor is not the material, but the care, drying and condition. Show more

Wooden ladles are almost standard equipment in Swiss kitchens. They are durable, heat-resistant, are considered the natural antithesis to plastic and sometimes seem almost old-fashioned in a kitchen full of silicone and high-tech plastics. Nevertheless, they are still very popular.

However, the question of the hygiene of wooden utensils comes up regularly. Advice portals, lifestyle magazines and social media provide sometimes contradictory answers. There are many tips circulating on how to 'deep clean' wooden ladles. Sometimes wood is seen as a germ trap, sometimes as surprisingly robust.

Microbiologist Ben Chapman from North Carolina State University told the American lifestyle platform MarthaStewart.com that there are no known cases of wooden utensils being responsible for food-borne illnesses. From a microbiological point of view, wood is no more risky than plastic or metal; on the contrary, it even has natural antimicrobial properties.

Wood absorbs moisture

The fact is: wood is porous and consists of fine capillaries. These absorb water, fats and the smallest food residues when cooking. Liquids therefore penetrate much deeper into the material than with plastic or silicone.

Ben Chapman explains that this mechanism can lead to a lack of a suitable breeding ground for germs on the surface. Over the course of evolution, plants have developed natural defense mechanisms against bacteria, which also play a role in processed wood.

The catch is therefore not in the material itself, but in its handling. Or, to put it another way: the advantage over other cooking materials is lost if wood remains permanently moist. Wood only works hygienically if it can dry properly.

Wooden ladles should not go in the dishwasher

If a wooden ladle is not dried properly, it can become an ideal environment for microorganisms. After washing by hand with hot water and a mild detergent, wooden utensils must be allowed to air dry completely. Microbiologist Chapman says this takes at least 24 hours, depending on the temperature and humidity of the environment.

Ben Chapman also advises against storing wooden ladles damp in a drawer or container. And even boiling, a tip that keeps popping up on the internet, is not recommended. Prolonged soaking and heat cause the wood to swell and damage it in the long term. Aggressive cleaning agents also further open up the wood structure.

And even if it is promising when things need to be done quickly, even the dishwasher is considered problematic because it attacks the structure of the wood and encourages cracks. Residues collect in them, which can hardly be removed later.

In other words: wood is durable, but not indefinitely. Experts advise replacing wooden trowels as soon as they become heavily discolored, smell unpleasant or feel permanently rough. These are indications of a change in the structure. Occasional oiling with food-grade oil can help to seal the surface.