blue News editor Fabienne Berner has been afraid of flying for 25 years. Now she dared to test herself and attended a seminar. Watch the video to find out how the coaching works - and whether it helped.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thanks to consistent error analysis and new safety standards, aviation is much safer today than it used to be. Nevertheless, many passengers still feel uncomfortable on airplanes.

blue News editor Fabienne Berner took part in a fear of flying seminar and then traveled to Finland with Edelweiss to confront her fear of flying.

In the video you can find out how a fear of flying coaching session works, in the interview pilot and coach Tom Schneider explains how he wants to give people with a fear of flying back a sense of control with practical knowledge about aviation. Show more

Even the thought of flying makes blue News editor Fabienne Berner nervous - she panics on planes. And it's not just her: around a third of all passengers feel uncomfortable on an airplane.

For people with a fear of flying, going on vacation or on their next business trip can be an extreme stress test.

After 25 years, Fabienne Berner has finally decided to do something about her fear. She attends a fear of flying seminar with Edelweiss pilot Tom Schneider. A few weeks later, the reality check follows: she flies with Edelweiss to Kittilä in Finland.

Watch the video to find out how the one-to-one seminar went and how she fared on her first flight afterwards.

Fabienne Berner also spoke to fear of flying coach and pilot Tom Schneider about his work. In the interview, you can find out, among other things, how coaching can help you.

Tom Schneider: "Everyone from managers to grandma is represented"

Mr. Schneider, you have over 20 years of flying experience. To what extent has aviation become safer in recent years?

Aviation is in a constant state of change. We consistently learn from mistakes - the aim is to prevent the same mistake from happening a second time. An incident is always followed by a thorough investigation with a final report that also contains new instructions. This ensures that the same mistake is not repeated. In the early 1970s and 1980s, accidents occurred much more frequently. However, the industry has learned a great deal from this period in particular and the safety culture has developed steadily since then. The safety of 20 years ago has improved exponentially since then.

You offer fear of flying seminars. How high is the demand?

Demand is currently very high. There was hardly any flying during the pandemic, which is why nobody had to deal with their fear of flying. Now many are catching up on their travels, feeling wanderlust - and realizing that they want to face their fear so that they can travel carefree.

Who typically attends your seminars?

The range of participants is very broad: from managers who want to fly to a business meeting without sedatives to grandmothers who love to travel. It is noticeable that children are also increasingly affected by fear of flying - often triggered by TikTok videos or because they have unconsciously inherited the fear from their parents. For this reason, a special children's fear of flying seminar, including a tour of the aircraft, will be held again this year before the summer vacations.

What fears do those affected bring with them?

The classics are fear of turbulence, air pockets, engine failure or loss of control. There are also very individual worries - for example, an incident that you have experienced as frightening, but which turns out not to be dangerous during the seminar. For example, a supposed flight through a thunderstorm, a go-around or circling in holding patterns due to weather. Such experiences are often discussed later with others, and unfortunately half-knowledge or misinformation is often passed on - which further increases the fear.

In your experience, what are the most common causes of fear of flying?

From a turbulent flight or even a bad Hollywood movie, to unconsciously copying parents or friends - to positive life changes such as the birth of a first child. The latter often leads to a greater need for security - which can also cause a fear of flying. This can be triggered by one-off experiences, but the fear can also develop gradually.

How does a seminar like this actually work?

Participants can send me their fears, worries and questions in advance. This allows me to prepare the content in a targeted manner. In the seminar itself, compact, easy-to-understand blocks of theory alternate with practical examples. It covers the basics of flying, multiple safety devices, pilot training, turbulence and, of course, how fear arises. The aim is for participants to rationally understand why flying is so safe. I use a simple trick to explain the supposedly complex theory in an understandable way: in fluid mechanics, air behaves very similarly to water. So when I explain the forces that keep an airplane in the air, I use water as a comparison (e.g. a surfer on the lake). It's the same with propulsion and turbulence. This makes the invisible visible.

You rely heavily on aviation theory and less on psychological approaches. Why this focus?

Psychological support is very important for traumatic experiences. But for me, fear of flying is a phobia that can best be tackled rationally. Almost everyone knows that flying is the safest way to travel - but when I ask why this is the case, the answer is usually not forthcoming. There is a lack of understanding. And it is precisely this lack of knowledge that leads to a loss of control - our fear center, the amygdala, sounds the alarm. But as soon as you understand how flying works and why it is so safe, this feeling of helplessness disappears.

Edelweiss pilot and coach Tom Schneider has been offering seminars on overcoming fear of flying for over 15 years. Picture: zVg

What feedback do you receive from your participants afterwards? How high do you estimate the relapse rate to be?

Many say after the seminar that they would like to get on an airplane straight away. Others need some time to process what they have learned. It is quite natural for us to revert to old patterns under stress - this also applies to fear of flying, for example if you have not flown for a long time or are rushing to the airport under time pressure. That's why I always give a relaxation exercise at the end to help you calm yourself down and put what you've learned into practice. In addition, anyone can contact me at any time after the course if new questions arise or something causes uncertainty.

Is there an experience that you particularly remember?

A great many! I am particularly touched when older people attend my seminars because they finally want to fulfill their dream of travelling after retirement. When I receive messages from the other side of the world saying: "You've opened the door to the world for me", it really touches me. It's also nice to know that several participants have been so enthusiastic about flying that they have gone on to become flight attendants themselves and made flying their profession.

* Transparency notice: This report was supported by Edelweiss and Goodbye Flugangst.

"Goodbye Fear of Flying" seminars with Tom Schneider Cost: From CHF 499 per person.

Duration: 3 to 4 hours until all questions have been answered.

Mini group seminars: at weekends or on public holidays.

Individual seminars: also possible in the evenings during the week.

Company seminars: During the day, directly on site at the company.

A special children's seminar takes place once a year.

More information: https://www.goodbyeflugangst.ch/ Show more

More videos on the topic