A melody goes straight to the heart of blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira - and to her surprise, it's a yodel. A natural yodel, to be precise, because that makes all the difference for the Swiss woman who lives in Portugal.

A while ago, I was driving home from the shops and, as I often do, I had switched on the radio from Switzerland. But I wasn't really listening, I was concentrating on the nerve-wracking traffic.

But suddenly something happened.

I felt as if a new space had opened up, as if everything else had faded into the background, becoming small and meaningless. A delicate yet captivating melody filled the car and me. The radio was yodeling. I listened with equal parts fascination and amazement.

I was spellbound by the power of this music and at the same time amazed, because yodeling hadn't interested me before, in fact it annoyed me.

After the piece, the radio presenter told us that yodeling had recently been declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

Then the topic changed and other music was played.

Old relatives sang in an even older yodeling choir

But the melody continued to vibrate inside me, and a few days later I searched for yodeling music on the Internet.

But what I heard didn't resonate with me, but rather rekindled my old aversion.

For me, yodeling had always been outdated. Old relatives sang in an even older yodeling choir and enjoyed it - but it had nothing to do with me.

But the melody from the car wouldn't let me go, so I kept searching. And suddenly I found music that sounded similar.

I realized what the difference was between the yodelling that gave me goosebumps and the one that made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up: It was the lyrics, or rather the absence of them.

"The natural yodel is a melody without words"

I read that singing without words was called "natural yodeling". And that was what went straight to my heart.

" Naturjodel is a melody without words that expresses the feelings of mountain people and alpine farmers," writes the Swiss Yodelling Association on its website.

In my mind, they immediately transported me to the mountains, where hills and valleys alternate just as the singers alternate between head and chest voice when yodeling.

The yodeling song, i.e. yodeling with lyrics, doesn't appeal to me because the lyrics repel me. "They still sing about the good old days, when the Swiss were still real men and women were either sweet creatures, "äs liebs Müeti" or wicked wives," says the website of "Echo vom Eierstock", the feminist yodelling choir from Nidwalden.

That sums it up for me. But even if I like their adapted, contemporary lyrics better, I prefer the wordless natural yodel.

For me, yodeling is like a newly discovered bridge to home

It's actually funny, because I love lyrics in all their forms and therefore also enjoy listening to German and English music. However, I often pay more attention to the content, the combination, the sophistication and the power of the words.

I love that, but I can't always get involved with the melody. Natural yodeling, on the other hand, consists only of melody and leads past my brain straight into my heart.

Similar to Portuguese fado. When I heard fado for the first time, I only spoke a few words of Portuguese and understood nothing of the lyrics. And yet I felt everything.

Even though I now speak Portuguese well, I still manage to be carried away and moved by fado without paying attention to the words.

Like yodeling, fado is also part of the intangible cultural heritage. While this music primarily deals with loss, longing and melancholy - the typical "saudades" - yodelling symbolizes vastness, nature and belonging.

And so for me, yodeling is like a newly discovered bridge to my homeland, across all the ups and downs that lie between Switzerland and Portugal.

By the way, I particularly like the following nature yodel:

