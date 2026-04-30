"Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder (47) describes how his wife Nikki Reed (37) helped him out of huge debts years ago. (archive picture) dpa

"Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder got into massive debt problems years ago. He and his wife had to sell a number of treasures at the time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US actor star Ian Somerhalder ("Vampire Diaries") has come down from a mountain of debt in the tens of millions with the help of his wife.

According to his own statements, he had "not properly built up" a company he started years ago and had been defrauded.

In order to get out of debt, the couple sold "houses, paintings, cars, watches - everything".

Somerhalder has been married to "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed since 2015. The couple have two children together. Show more

'Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder (47) only got out of a mountain of debt in the tens of millions thanks to the help of his wife Nikki Reed (37). The actor told the industry portal "E! News" that he started a business years ago, "didn't build it up properly", was cheated and therefore "fell into an eight-figure debt trap".

Somerhalder explains: "An eight-figure sum is hard to work away. But Nikki and I did it. She really negotiated us out of that deal." They had sold "houses, paintings, cars, watches - just everything".

"Got out of the mess"

The actor, who starred in the TV series "Lost" and the fantasy series "Vampire Diaries", had already thanked his wife in 2021 for her help in his financial plight. He had started the company before he got together with Reed and she had "got him out of this mess" afterwards, he wrote on Instagram. He also mentions a new company in the post - which is apparently doing better.

Somerhalder has been married to the "Twilight" actress since 2015. The couple have two children together.