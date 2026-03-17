Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited her son Marius in prison on Sunday, Norwegian media report. Screenshot Seg og Hor

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is going through one of the most difficult phases of her life: while her chronic lung disease is progressing and a lung transplant is on the cards, the trial against her son Marius is also weighing heavily on her. New pictures raise questions about her state of health.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit made her first public appearance in weeks and visited her imprisoned son Marius in Oslo with Crown Prince Haakon.

Her altered appearance in new photos has given rise to speculation, with side effects of cortisone treatment for her chronic pulmonary fibrosis considered a possible cause.

In addition to her progressive illness, she is also burdened by the ongoing court case against her son, the verdict of which is still pending. Show more

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) appeared in public for the first time in weeks on Sunday. Together with Crown Prince Haakon (52), she visited her son Marius Borg Høiby (29) in prison in Oslo.

The portal "Se og Hør" published pictures of the visit. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess arrived at around 4.30 p.m. with a police escort and stayed in the prison for around an hour. Marius is currently in custody.

In the pictures, the crown princess's changed appearance is the main talking point. Her face looks much rounder and softer than it did a few weeks ago.

The Norwegian media are therefore already speculating about possible health issues.

Puffy facial features due to cortisone treatment?

The 52-year-old has been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for years - an incurable disease that requires regular treatment and often progresses in phases.

The therapy is also cited by experts as a possible explanation for the visible change. Pneumologist Torsten Bauer told Bild:"One important drug is cortisone, which is used to treat chronic inflammation in the lungs."

Among other things, such medication can influence the appearance of the disease. Another typical feature of the disease is that it progresses in phases. According to Bauer, external factors, which are currently being discussed, usually play a subordinate role.

The royal family remains silent about the visits

The Norwegian royal palace has not officially commented on the prison visit. It was one of Mette-Marit's first public appearances since the end of January, when she last made an official appointment. She had already been seen once in mid-February on a private visit to her son.

Meanwhile, the trial against Marius Borg Høiby is nearing its conclusion. An extensive indictment with around 40 charges has been filed against the 29-year-old. He rejects serious accusations, while he partially admits to less serious offenses.

Drawings that are said to have been made during the trial also caused a stir. His lawyer leaked two of them to a Norwegian media outlet. One of the pictures shows a naked woman and a provocative abbreviation.

The closing arguments of the prosecution and defense are expected on Thursday. It remains to be seen when the verdict will be reached.

More videos from the department