The death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has shaken the Islamic Republic's center of power. But how does this unique system of elections, Guardian Council and ultimate religious decision actually work?

Christian Thumshirn

Hardly any other political system is as difficult to categorize as that of Iran. A republic with elections - and yet a religious leader with ultimate decision-making power stands above it all. A mixture of elected institutions and superior spiritual authority that only exists in this form in Iran.

From the king of kings to the rule of the clergy

From the western-oriented Shah, who staged himself as the King of Persia, to the Islamic Revolution and the current power struggles following the death of the Supreme Leader: Iran's 20th and 21st centuries are characterized by upheaval, war and ideological reorganization.

Our video explainer shows how this special system came about - and why it is at a crossroads today.

