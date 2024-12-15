William, Kate and their three children have already celebrated their first Christmas: on Friday, December 6, the traditional Christmas concert "Together at Christmas" took place at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: IMAGO/Spotlight Royal

Prince William gave an insight into the British royal family's Christmas plans this week. The 42-year-old was slightly overwhelmed. The royal Advent season seems to be quite exhausting.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William has given an insight into the British royal family's Christmas plans this week.

The 42-year-old heir to the throne revealed that the royals will be spending the festive season at Sandringham House, the private country estate of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as they do every year.

"There will be 45 guests there. It won't be quiet, it will be noisy," said William. Show more

In his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment, Prince William visited the Picton Baracks regiment in Bulford, England this week.

During his visit to the soldiers and their families, the heir to the British throne gave an insight into the royal family's Christmas plans for this year.

Despite the pleasant get-together, the 42-year-old seemed slightly overwhelmed by the topic. Well, the Advent season seems to be exhausting even for a prince.

Prince William: "There will be 45 guests there"

Prince William revealed the special challenges he and his family will be facing in the coming days during the talks with the soldiers.

"We will be spending Christmas at Sandringham," Prince William said, according to pagesix.com. "There will be 45 guests there. It's not going to be quiet, it's going to be noisy."

Sandringham House in the English county of Norfolk is where the British royal family has traditionally spent Christmas together since the late 1980s. Image. IMAGO/NurPhoto

The heir to the throne did not reveal whether the 45 guests will come together at Sandringham all at once or in several events spread over the holidays.

Sandringham House, the private country estate of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is located in the English county of Norfolk. This is where the Windsors have traditionally spent Christmas together since the late 1980s.

Harry and Meghan are not invited again

The British royals give each other presents on Christmas Eve. It is well known that these are often small joke gifts.

An important part of the royal Christmas in Sandringham is attending the church service on the morning of Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

According to royal insiders, Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan and their two children have once again not been invited to Sandringham.

The last Christmas party attended by the Sussex family was in 2018, the year of Harry and Meghan's wedding.

And by the way: the British royals' Christmas menu traditionally consists of turkey with various stuffings, including sage and onion and chestnut. It is served with side dishes such as roast potatoes, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

