"Tatort" check: How many people die in road traffic accidents every year? Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts, right) and Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter) investigate among bicycle couriers in "Tatort: Sashimi Spezial". Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Logistics entrepreneur Benjamin Menz (Robert Stadlober) could be involved in the case. His - allegedly stolen - van has run over the victim. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Unusual things are also being transported. Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter) must not be squeamish in her undercover mission as a bicycle courier. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Chief police director Breising (Bernd Hölscher) wants to clear up the discrepancies with Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts). Image: SWR/Benoît Linder Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts, left) and Mara Hermann (Davina Chanel Fox) are worried about their colleague Johanna's dangerous undercover mission. Image: SWR/Benoît Linder What plan is Zoe (Antje Traue) from the bike collective "Velo Punks" pursuing? Image: SWR/Benoît Linder

In "Tatort: Sashimi Spezial", Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) and Stern (Lisa Bitter) investigate the conflict between "left-wing" cyclists and ignorant car drivers. Are cyclists really fair game in road traffic?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Undercover" investigation for the Ludwigshafen "Tatort" detective Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter): The murderer of a bicycle courier was wanted.

The number of road deaths in Switzerland has risen sharply recently.

In 2024, 250 people died on the roads. The last time there were more deaths was in 2015. Show more

In "Tatort: Sashimi Spezial", we got to know a defiant bicycle courier collective, one member of which is fatally and deliberately run over by a delivery van. The Ludwigshafen detectives Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) and Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter) investigate. The latter "undercover" as a bicycle courier.

How many people lose their lives on the roads in Switzerland every year? And what are politicians doing to combat the recent sharp rise in numbers?

What was it all about?

Lena Odenthal and Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter) had to find out why a member of the left-wing idealistic bike courier collective "Velo Punks" was run over. Shortly beforehand, the young man wanted to turn himself in for drug dealing. Johanna Stern then hired herself as a driver and gained the trust of the ringleaders Theo (Camill Jammal) and Zoe (Antje Traue).

What was this troupe up to apart from the traditional courier business, which obviously didn't pay enough to pay the fair wages they were aiming for? What did the obscure logistics entrepreneur Benjamin Menz (Robert Stadlober) and police director Breising (Bernd Hölscher) have to do with it?

What was it really about?

"Tatort" veteran Stefan Dähnert (64), who has already written legendary episodes for Lena Odenthal such as "Tod im Häcksler" (1991) or most recently the brilliant episode "Lenas Tante" (2023), takes a look at a left-wing collective in this not always convincing crime thriller.

The "Velo Punks" have not only declared cars to be their common enemy, but also the exploitation of the capitalist system. The fact that this is particularly evident in delivery services is a fact that other "crime scenes" such as the Berlin episode "Erika Mustermann" or the Cologne Christmas episode "Des anderen Last" have already addressed.

In "Tatort: Sashimi Spezial", however, Dähnert poses a different question, one already familiar from acclaimed films such as "Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei" (2004) or "Und morgen die ganze Welt" (2020): how radical can left-wing idealism be when trying to save the world?

How many traffic fatalities does Switzerland record?

In 2024, 250 people died on the roads in Switzerland - the same number as in 2015. The official statistics from the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) show them by mode of transport as follows: 81 car occupants, 47 motorcyclists, 25 e-bikers, 20 to 30 cyclists (sources vary) and 48 pedestrians.

The number of fatalities on Swiss roads has risen by 34 percent over the past five years. This represents a negative record for traffic fatalities in a European comparison. In the same period, the number of victims in most European countries fell by an average of twelve percent.

The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) sees one problem in particular. "There are effective measures, but they can only be implemented if the political will is there," said Mario Cavegn from the BFU last November, criticizing the lack of commitment on the part of politicians.

What's next for "Tatort" in Ludwigshafen?

The upcoming episode "Tatort: Explosive Mischung" was filmed at the end of 2025. It is mainly set at night and will (largely) take place in real time. It was directed by Martin Eigler. Odenthal and Stern investigate after an ATM is blown up, leaving the leader of a well-known gang dead.

The detectives' investigation takes them to a neighborhood where power struggles are raging and the police are in a difficult position. This movie could be shown after the summer break in 2026.

The next but one case with the working title "Tatort: Im Nebel" is already in production. It's about ghosting, a dead young man and his ex-girlfriend, from whom he broke up from one day to the next, with whom he never exchanged a word again and whom he plunged into deep despair. Jana McKinnon plays this young woman.

The screenplay for Odenthal film no. 85 was written by Karlotta Ehrenberg ("Tatort: Restschuld"). The director is Saralisa Volm, who last directed the Dresden New Year case "Tatort: Nachtschatten". This crime thriller is not expected to appear in the First Channel program until 2027.

