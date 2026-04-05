Fraser Island, like many regions in Australia, is one of the most expensive places in the world. Mycation

Australia is considered the most expensive country to travel to. This is shown by several statistics. mycation editor Jannina spent a month traveling Down Under and takes stock of her trip for us.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A month in Australia on the east coast costs around CHF 7,000 including flights, accommodation, rental car and food, i.e. around CHF 230 per day.

Car rental, excursions and restaurant visits are particularly significant - if you cook for yourself and book early, you can save considerably.

On the island of K'gari, petrol is two to three times more expensive than on the mainland, which is why a full tank of gas is a must before the crossing. Show more

Australia is huge, diverse and perfect for a road trip. During a month on the east coast of the red continent, Jannina not only experienced impressive landscapes and unique animals, but also spent a lot of money. Because: Australia is not the cheapest destination. From rental cars and fuel to accommodation and food: Here we show you what costs how much, where you can save money and what she wouldn't spend any more money on in hindsight.

Flights: 1300 (per person) to Sydney and back

Flights to Sydney and back are rarely available for less than 1000 francs. Mycation

If you book spontaneously, you will pay more. Especially when traveling to far-flung countries (or continents), planning is the be-all and end-all. It is advisable to book flights at least two months before the trip. Jannina paid CHF 1,300 for a return flight from Zurich with a stopover in Abu Dhabi.

Domestic flights are comparatively cheap. A domestic flight from Cairns to Sydney costs 80 francs each way.

Hotels: around 170 francs a night

Sydney can be quite expensive. Jannina paid a total of 900 francs for three nights in a hotel in the Bondi Junction district, which was a real bargain. In the city center, double rooms often cost at least 500 francs per night.

Brisbane, on the other hand, was a bargain: Prices are a lot cheaper than in Sydney or on the Gold Coast, despite being peak season. You can find central, affordable and modern hotels around the city center or in South Bank. Your tip: Keep an eye out for new hotels - they often offer attractive prices or even a free upgrade.

Car rental: 113 francs per day

Off-roading on K'gari - a 4x4 is a must. Mycation

Even without a camper and road trip feeling with a place to sleep at the side of the road, you can hardly get by in Australia without a vehicle. For most routes, a normal car is completely sufficient to get from place to place flexibly. However, if you want to go off-road or visit K'gari (formerly Fraser Island), for example, you will definitely need a 4x4. Attention: A four-wheel drive is not always a 4x4! When booking, you should definitely pay attention to the details.

Fully comprehensive insurance is recommended - partly because of wild animals on the road and the unusual driving conditions in left-hand traffic. A good rental car for four weeks costs around 110 francs per day. You can find an example route that will allow you to see as much as possible here.

Beware of cost traps: Some official roads in Australia cost extra and are marked with a sign. This can quickly become expensive and will be deducted directly from the credit card used to rent the car.

Refueling: 1.50 to 1.70 AUD per liter (i.e. about 0.8 - 0.9 CHF)

When driving, you should not save money when filling up. You often don't know when the next filling station will be - so it's better to fill up once too early than to get stuck somewhere in the middle of nowhere. At around 80 to 90 centimes per liter, petrol is significantly cheaper in Australia than in Switzerland, but the costs still add up on long journeys.

Before you cross over to an island, you should fill up your tank again. On the island of K'gari, fuel is two to three times as expensive (AUD 3.20 - 3.50 per liter) - and there are no alternatives locally.

Excursions: 800 CHF

The 74 islands of the Whitsunday Islands are set in picturesque natural surroundings. Mycation

Sightseeing is also a cost factor in Australia. Many natural attractions are located in national parks, for which entrance fees may apply. Entrance fees range between 15 and 50 francs.

But even "normal" activities can be quite expensive: Snorkeling tours should ideally only be done with a guide, as you never know exactly what you might encounter in Australian waters (shark alert!). Excursions and tours in Australia are generally rather expensive - a snorkeling trip on the Great Barrier Reef can easily cost around CHF 200.

Meals: 90 CHF per day

Mycation editor Jannina in Australia. Mycation

If you eat out, you quickly leave a lot of money on the table. An avocado toast with coffee for breakfast costs around 15 to 25 francs in Australia. For dinner in a simple restaurant, you pay around 20 to 30 francs.

With drinks and a snack in between, the expenses quickly add up to around 80 francs per day. If you like to cook for yourself, you can of course shop in the huge supermarkets and save money in your Airbnb.

In total, Jannina paid around 7,000 francs for a month in Australia, i.e. 230 francs per day. However, the cost of shopping is already included here and can of course be adjusted individually. She has brought back a few money-saving tips from the red continent.

Jannina's money-saving tips for Australia

View from the ferry in Sydney. Mycation

Tip: Use public parking spaces

Parking spaces offered by hotels or Airbnb hosts are often significantly more expensive than public parking facilities in the area. It is therefore worth looking for alternatives in advance. On the Gold Coast, the Airbnb parking lot would have cost 120 francs for three days - a public parking lot, on the other hand, only cost around 8 francs per day.

Tip: Use public transport into the city center

Especially in larger cities, parking spaces in the city center are expensive and hard to find. If you park outside the city and then change to the bus, you will not only save money, but also time and nerves.

Tip: Avoid alcohol and cigarettes

A pack of cigarettes can quickly cost around 30 francs and alcohol is also very expensive. What's more, these products are not freely available everywhere: alcohol is only available in so-called bottle stores and cigarettes are usually only sold on request.

Tip: Use the ferry in Sydney instead of expensive boat trips

The public ferries in Sydney are not just a means of transportation, but also offer a cheap alternative to classic sightseeing boats - including great views of the skyline and the Opera House.

Tip: Shop at supermarkets such as Coles and Woolworths

The large supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths are significantly cheaper than small stores or petrol stations. If you stock up on snacks, breakfast or simple meals there, you can significantly reduce your daily expenses.

Tip: Book early - especially in the high season

Prices for accommodation, rental cars and flights rise quickly, especially around public holidays, school vacations or the Australian summer (winter here). If you book early, you not only secure better prices, but also more choice. At short notice, many options are either fully booked or significantly more expensive.