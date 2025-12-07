The first "Star Wars" film was released in 1977 and is called "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope". Lucasfilm

The "Star Wars" film series never interested the columnist. Until her son immersed himself in the galaxy and took her with him. Together they watched "Star Wars" films for the first time - but not both were enthusiastic.

There are things in life that you know exist, you might come across them from time to time, stumble across them, but there's no real interest.

That's how I felt about "Star Wars".

To be honest, until recently I confused "Star Wars" and "Star Trek", and for a while I even thought they were the same thing. I simply didn't care about Star Wars - the German title. After all, the first movie is almost ten years older than me, it was released in 1977.

My son suddenly started talking about "Star Wars" all the time

That all changed about a year ago when my son developed an unbridled interest in Star Wars. Where this came from is as incomprehensible to me as Princess Leia's hairstyle - yes, I know a lot more now, but we'll get to that in a moment.

In any case, my son suddenly kept talking about "Star Wars". And when he inherited a Star Wars Advent calendar last year from a child who wasn't a Star Wars fan at all, he was hooked.

At first, I thought it was a phase that would pass as quickly as the Pokémon cards (another mystery that I still haven't found an answer to! - still haven't found a way into).

But that wasn't the case. When we spent hours browsing in a huge bookshop last summer, he only had his eyes on one book:

A dry-as-dust "Star Wars" encyclopedia, introducing all the characters and their relationships to each other.

"Are you sure?" I asked.

"Yes, I am," he said and bought it with his pocket money.

I was doubtful, my son was happy

I doubted, he was happy. And since then, hardly a day has gone by without him immersing himself in the book. He reads, leafs through, compares and comes to me with very specific questions that I have to ask ChatGPT:

Who are Darth Vader's parents? And Grogu's? Is the "Republic" one of the good guys or the bad guys? What does "Corellian" mean and how exactly do lightsabers work?

Once, when he was ill at home, he listened to "Fall asleep with Star Wars" on Spotify for hours. In this podcast, someone narrates facts and connections in the most monotone voice you can imagine.

He didn't fall asleep at all, but found it all extremely interesting - unlike me, who was close to dozing off during his retelling.

Equipped with popcorn, we started the experiment

I was impressed by how my son acquired so much knowledge without ever having seen a movie. I thought the movies were too scary, but I read that the characters were the scary part - and my son already knew them inside out.

So we gave it a go - for his sake, but also for mine. My son's interest had infected me and I wanted to close the gap in my education. The fact that a movie series was still inspiring so many people around the world even after so many years had to speak for itself.

So one Sunday afternoon we made ourselves comfortable on the sofa, equipped with potato chips and popcorn, and started "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope".

"Mom, I love Star Wars"

The familiar movie music started, the introduction flickered across the screen and we immersed ourselves in the galaxy. I immediately noticed how slow the movie was compared to more recent action and science fiction films and quickly became impatient.

My son, however, was completely captivated from second one and, without taking his eyes off the screen once, provided me with trivia about the characters.

The movie lasted two hours and I would probably have turned it off halfway through at the latest. There was no spark, "Star Wars" is and remains an incomprehensible world to me. My son, on the other hand, said after the credits:

"Mom, I liiiiove Star Wars".

So the phase is not over yet and I will probably continue to discuss characters and their relationship to each other for a while and watch more movies.

May the force be with me.

