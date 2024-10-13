Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Bras are delicate companions and require special care and storage to keep them in shape for a long time. What mistakes should be avoided? We summarize the most important tips.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bras should not be squashed in drawers - this leads to creases.

When storing bras, always close the clasp to avoid holes in other clothing.

Bras should be washed more often than expected.

Hand washing or a laundry bag is the best way to protect delicate lingerie. Show more

Although many women like to get rid of bras when the day is over, we still appreciate their services. To ensure that the search for a well-fitting bra - a topic for another article - does not start all over again, proper care and storage are crucial for this (overly) delicate garment.

Always close the clasp

Bras need space - and more than you might think. To prevent creases from forming in the material and prevent them from losing their shape, they should be stored next to each other or loosely behind or on top of each other in a drawer.

If space is tight, the center bar can also be crossed, but the cups should never be placed inside each other. Important: Always close the fastener so that the hooks do not tear holes in other items of clothing.

Moisture is another enemy of bras. If you store bras in boxes in your closet, you should choose a wooden box that ensures sufficient air circulation.

Plastic boxes can quickly lead to a damp environment, which can affect the material of the bras. If you want to be particularly careful, line the box with a cloth.

Bras are not damaged by washing

When it comes to washing frequency, many women are apparently too careless - especially when it comes to their favorite bra. But as Antoinette Niederberger, sales consultant at Jelmoli, explains to "Style", bras should be washed more often than most people think.

"Especially in summer, you should wash your bra after every wear or at least every second wear," she advises. This is because bras fit close to the skin and are particularly susceptible to sweat and bacteria.

According to Niederberger, the idea that bras are damaged by frequent washing is unfounded - as long as they are cared for properly. "Laundry bags are the be-all and end-all," she explains. The small bags protect the delicate fabrics in the machine and prevent underwires from causing damage or hooks from getting caught in other clothing.

Do not tumble dry

The temperature should be limited to 30 to a maximum of 40 degrees and low spin speeds - 800 to 1000 revolutions. Fabric softener is an absolute no-go, as it can impair the elasticity of the material.

For drying, the expert advises: "You should take the bra out of the washing machine and pull it into shape first before drying it lying down or hanging it up." This should not be done directly in the sun - and not in a tumble dryer either. However, drying rooms are fine.

Proper laundry care for delicate lingerie

If you want to be on the safe side, you can use detergents for sportswear. These detergents are ideal as they have been specially developed for materials with elastane and do not contain softeners.

Particularly delicate models or those with a lot of lace, on the other hand, should be washed by hand to stay beautiful for longer.

With the right tips, bras not only stay in shape for longer, but also ensure that you always feel comfortable and fresh - without annoying creases or worn-out cups.

