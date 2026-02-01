"Tatort" check: How often do wolves kill people? Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) searches for a murderer in the Berlin forest. Could it have been a wolf that mauled a homeless man? Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) investigate together for the last time in "Tatort" Berlin. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) evaluate the evidence at the crime scene. Was the dead homeless man really killed by a wolf on the loose? Image: rbb/Conny Klein Prosecutor Sara Taghavi (Jasmin Tabatabai) wants to know from Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) why his colleague stayed behind in the forest. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Is he afraid of the wolf? Wilderness hiker Noah Farrell (Nils Kahnwald) abandons his project after meeting the investigators. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) has to confront her last week at work before retiring. Her colleagues have already written their first farewell cards. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Walker Edda Odin (Catherine Stoyan, right) tells Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) how she discovered the dead man. Image: rbb/Conny Klein "Tatort" check: How often do wolves kill people? Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) searches for a murderer in the Berlin forest. Could it have been a wolf that mauled a homeless man? Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) investigate together for the last time in "Tatort" Berlin. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) evaluate the evidence at the crime scene. Was the dead homeless man really killed by a wolf on the loose? Image: rbb/Conny Klein Prosecutor Sara Taghavi (Jasmin Tabatabai) wants to know from Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) why his colleague stayed behind in the forest. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Is he afraid of the wolf? Wilderness hiker Noah Farrell (Nils Kahnwald) abandons his project after meeting the investigators. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) has to confront her last week at work before retiring. Her colleagues have already written their first farewell cards. Image: rbb/Conny Klein Walker Edda Odin (Catherine Stoyan, right) tells Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) and Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) how she discovered the dead man. Image: rbb/Conny Klein

Susanne Bonard (Corinna Harfouch) leaves the Berlin investigative stage. "Tatort: Gefahrengebiet" is about wild wolves, preppers and people who are preparing for some kind of "end times". What on earth is all this supposed to mean?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farewell mood at "Tatort": After just five cases, Corinna Harfouch is calling it a day in Berlin.

To round things off, she and her partner Mark Waschke are investigating a philosophical art thriller - complete with a biting wolf.

In fact, the probability of being fatally wounded by a wolf is very low. Show more

Corinna Harfouch leaves the Berlin crime series after just six "crime scenes" and five cases (the first was a two-parter). Her inspector Susanne Bonard will go down in the annals with one of the shorter "seasons" of the format. However, the reasons for her departure were not "artistic upsets".

The actress, who was born in 1954, was already of retirement age when she started work in 2023 and had announced at the time that she would only take on a small number of "cases".

How the Berlin "Tatort " will continue has - in part - already been decided. Harfouch's finale is a philosophical art thriller that reflects on farewells and end-time moods. The wolf as a possible perpetrator is symbolic of the conflict between man and nature - even if the crime thriller sometimes seemed overloaded with themes.

What was it about?

On the outskirts of Berlin, a homeless man with many bite wounds may have fallen victim to a wolf that was spotted there. Robert Karow (Mark Waschke) and Susanne Bonard(Corinna Harfouch), who had to endure her last week of work before retirement, examined the dead man. It also seemed possible that the wild animal had only struck "post mortem" - and that the man had been murdered in the classic manner.

During their investigation, the detectives came across a survival instructor (Anne Ratte-Polle) and her wilderness student (Nils Kahnwald) in the forest. Now the themes blurred in the art thriller: It was about Bonard's difficulty in letting go of work, about end-time ideas and nature apologists - and finally about people who have different assessments of the value of life.

What was it really about?

Perhaps the best "Tatort" with investigator Susanne Bonard was the episode "Am Tag der wandernden Seelen" (2024). The film was set in Berlin's Vietnamese community and worked as a poetic social study as well as a suspenseful thriller. The maker of that film, Mira Thiel, is now also responsible for writing and directing "Gefahrengebiet".

Even though she deals with many themes in her farewell gift to Corinna Harfouch (who, among other things, dived into a real forest lake in winter for the filming), one thing inspired the film first: "The trigger was completely unspectacular," says Thiel. "There was a barcode on the subway with 'Positive Prepping - Join the Club' written above it. Turning the crisis into a lifestyle - that's Berlin, I thought. And this thought had hope and fear in equal measure."

Thiel's "Tatort" criticizes a school of thought that is also familiar from the tech gurus of Silicon Valley: that not every life is worth the same. "Survival of the Richest" is the title of a book by Douglas Rushkoff published in 2022, which, according to producer Jens C. Susa, inspired this "Tatort" production.

How often do wolves actually kill people?

According to the WWF (World Wildlife Fund for Nature), almost 500 wolf attacks on humans were recorded worldwide between 2002 and 2020. 26 of them ended fatally. The majority of attacks were caused by rabid wolves (78 percent).

In regions such as Europe or North America, where rabies is as good as eradicated, hardly any attacks were recorded. In a study conducted over the last few decades, only around 14 attacks and two fatal cases were recorded in Europe and North America.

Who were the shortest-lived "crime scene" investigators?

Tatort" has been around since 1970 and is one of the longest-lived format series in global television history. As there are countless guest investigators and special episodes in which detectives appeared only once, we are concentrating on characters who have more than one appearance to their name.

Many of them have - naturally - fallen into oblivion. There are two cases: Liersdahl & Schäfermann (Saarbrücken), Erwin Kasulke (Berlin) and Reto Carlucci (Bern). The work of all these investigators dates back some time.

The most recent two-episode team were the "young detectives" from Erfurt: Friedrich Mücke and Alina Levshin only solved two cases in 2013 and 2014: in "Tatort: Kalter Engel" and its successor "Tatort: Der Maulwurf". After that, Mücke and Levshin gave up their roles, which led to MDR no longer producing the "Tatort" from Erfurt.

What's next for the Berlin "Tatort"?

As was the case after the voluntary departure of Meret Becker, Mark Waschke's partner in the Berlin "Tatort" before Corinna Harfouch, rbb is now producing a solo episode with Waschke, who will remain on board in the future.

However, a new partner for him or his character Robert Karow is to be introduced in the near future. Nothing is currently known about the topics and filming of upcoming Berlin "Tatort" episodes.

