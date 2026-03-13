In 1984, Phänomena in Zurich made science understandable to a wide audience, setting new standards for science education in Europe.

Adrian Kammer

Nothing like it had ever been seen before in Europe. In 1984, Phänomena transformed the Zürichhorn into a scientific playground for young and old. So-called "hands-on science" had previously only existed in the USA. Visitors could experiment for themselves and experience the laws of nature in a playful way.

With this concept, the Phänomena reached a mass audience with natural science and acted as a source of ideas for the Swiss Science Center Technorama in Winterthur.

Return as a traveling exhibition

The legendary Swiss exhibition returns in 2026. This time, Phänomena will become a traveling exhibition. The focus will be on current future topics such as artificial intelligence, robotics, climate, energy, mobility, physics and chemistry.

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