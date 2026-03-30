Five years ago, Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Alastair Grant/AP Pool/AP/dpa

A new book provides insights into Prince Philip's final hours. According to the book, he is said to have strolled through Windsor Castle on his own authority shortly before his death - and treated himself to a beer.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Philip is said to have wandered through Windsor Castle on his own the night before his death and secretly grabbed a beer.

The next morning he took a bath, complained of feeling unwell and died shortly afterwards without being able to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a biographer, he suffered for years from inoperable pancreatic cancer. Show more

During his lifetime, Prince Philip was known for not always adhering strictly to royal protocol. A new book about Queen Elizabeth II now reveals how unconventional her husband acted shortly before his death.

On the night before his death on April 9, 2021, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is said to have secretly bypassed the nursing staff, according to royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

He is said to have walked around Windsor Castle with his walking frame, grabbed a beer and then drank it alone in the Oak Room. For Vickers, this was a clear sign that Philip had shown his independent character to the very end.

A bath shortly before death

The morning after, he took a bath, then complained of feeling unwell - and died shortly afterwards at Windsor Castle. His wife, Queen Elizabeth II, was also there, but was unable to say goodbye as she was still asleep.

Explosive: According to Vickers, Philip had been suffering from cancer in secret for years. According to the Daily Mail, the diagnosis of "inoperable pancreatic cancer" had been known internally since 2013. It was never made public.

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