In 2018, when this picture was taken, there is apparently still peace and joy between Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate. Image: imago images/Parsons Media

The relationship between Prince William and his brother Harry is said to have broken down. Now the younger son of King Charles is said to have made another attempt at peace negotiations.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you There has been an ice age between Princess Kate, Prince William and his brother Harry and his wife Meghan for some time.

Now a royal insider has revealed new details about the inner-family dispute.

"Prince Harry is really keen to salvage the relationship with his brother and reopen the dialog," the man told the British newspaper "Express". Show more

While they seemed inseparable as children, they are now said to be sworn enemies: Prince William and Prince Harry.

The relationship between the two brothers was considered to be broken even before the Mexit in 2020, when the Sussexes retired from their official royal duties.

Time and again, it is said that the Windsors cannot and will not forgive Harry for having spoken so badly about his family after his wedding to Meghan Markle and publicly pilloried them in his biography "Spare".

No intra-family thaw in sight

Even a recent visit to London by Prince Harry does not appear to have caused a thaw.

This is despite the fact that King Charles' youngest son is said to have stayed at the Coworth Park Hotel in Ascot, Berkshire. The hotel is just a few minutes' drive from Adelaide Cottage, the home of Prince William and Princess Kate.

A royal insider has now revealed to the British newspaper "Express" why Harry's choice of hotel was not a random one.

William is said to ignore calls from Harry

Harry is said to have repeatedly expressed the hope of meeting his brother and his wife so that the family row could be discussed and put to bed.

This is despite the fact that William and Kate have reportedly ignored all his messages and phone calls on the subject.

"Harry's choice of hotel, which has been communicated to William and Kate via security, is seen as a potential offer to make peace after so many years of estrangement," the insider tells the Express.

He added: "Prince Harry is genuinely keen to salvage the relationship with his brother and reopen the dialog."

But Prince William and Princess Kate seem to have no interest in this - at least not at the moment.

