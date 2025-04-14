While they seemed inseparable as children, they are now said to be sworn enemies: Prince William and Prince Harry.
The relationship between the two brothers was considered to be broken even before the Mexit in 2020, when the Sussexes retired from their official royal duties.
Time and again, it is said that the Windsors cannot and will not forgive Harry for having spoken so badly about his family after his wedding to Meghan Markle and publicly pilloried them in his biography "Spare".
No intra-family thaw in sight
Even a recent visit to London by Prince Harry does not appear to have caused a thaw.
This is despite the fact that King Charles' youngest son is said to have stayed at the Coworth Park Hotel in Ascot, Berkshire. The hotel is just a few minutes' drive from Adelaide Cottage, the home of Prince William and Princess Kate.