It was the first trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis: in Reggio Emilia in Italy, Princess Kate was greeted with a big hello, especially from the children for whom the royal is campaigning.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate was in Reggio Emilia in Italy on May 13 and 14.

The video shows how warmly the royal was received.

Kate was in Reggio Emilia to find out about education. Show more

British Princess Kate visits northern Italy on her first trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis. The 44-year-old wife of the heir to the British throne William visited Reggio Emilia the day before yesterday and yesterday to find out about various approaches to supporting young children and their carers, according to the organization Reggio Children.

According to Kate's office, it is about an approach to early childhood education that puts the child at the center and has become an important topic for educators around the world.

The Reggio Emilia approach is based on the idea that young children think, understand and express themselves in many different ways and that teachers need to work with their students to help them learn.

Mother of three wants to get involved

Kate's visit highlighted that children's environments and human relationships are crucial to laying the foundations for a resilient and healthy future, Kensington Palace explained.

For the Princess and mother of three, early childhood development is one of her top priorities. The visit is part of her work with the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which Kate founded in 2021 to increase public understanding of the importance of supporting children in the first five years of life.

"She wants to show that she will continue to champion this cause," said the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Joe Little, about the Princess's visit.

Kate is considered one of the most popular members of the British royal family. Just over two years ago, she made her cancer public and underwent chemotherapy. At the beginning of 2025, she announced that she no longer had any cancer symptoms, but still had to take it easy.