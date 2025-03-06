Simone Bargetze was a stuntwoman. And a very brave one at that. Her courage paid off and she was booked for films such as "Avatar" and "Transformers". A look into her life as the "bravest woman in Hollywood".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Bargetze was booked as a stuntwoman for "Avatar" and "Transformers", among others.

This is despite the fact that she didn't have much experience to begin with.

In the new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories", the emigrant from Liechtenstein talks about her path to becoming a successful stuntwoman and how dangerous some projects were. Show more

She didn't grow up in a family of circus performers and wasn't a world-class gymnast, but Simone Bargetze (48) nevertheless became one of Hollywood's most famous stuntwomen. Because she was simply "wild" enough, as the Liechtenstein native puts it.

She taught herself everything. At 26, she began training diligently in stunt parks. "Then there was this new movie - Avatar - with Amazons on horses in the pipeline. That was my chance," recalls Bargetze. Riding was the only thing she was good at.

She practiced shooting with a bow and arrow. First on the ground, then on horseback. And finally she was booked for "Avatar".

Her performance was also remembered by James Cameron (70): "She was a very good rider," the director later said in an interview.

There were many falls and explosions in "Avatar"

The success continued: in "Transformers 3", Bargetze doubled the leading actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (37). Further film projects followed.

But "Avatar" has remained special to the 48-year-old. Back then, she was part of a team of three stunt riders - and the only girl. There was a lot of work behind every scene. "There were a brutal number of falls, attacks and explosions," says Bargetze.

"Transformers" shoot was "freaking dangerous"

Things were also wild on "Transformers". Working on the third part of the series about the Autobots was "freaking dangerous". "It was such a dangerous movie, people were taken away by ambulance every other day."

During her career as a stuntwoman, Bargetze kept asking herself what exactly she was doing here. "I don't even know how I managed to do all these stunts," says the emigrant from Liechtenstein today.

The feeling that someone might find out sooner or later that she was an imposter was a constant worry for Bargetze. "I was afraid that at some point they would realize that I was someone who couldn't actually do it," says the Liechtenstein native and laughs. But everything turned out well and Bargetze made a name for herself as one of the bravest women in Hollywood.

In the video, Bargetze talks about her life as a stuntwoman and reveals how much money she has let slip through her fingers because she couldn't accept a job. Curious? A new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" is released every Wednesday evening.

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories Simone Bargetze was a stuntwoman, lives in La La Land and now reports from Hollywood in her regular video column for blue News. She meets her neighbor Bill Kaulitz and his twin brother Tom for a chat on her doorstep, looks into the more or less luxurious homes of Swiss expats and visits the most unusual places in the dream factory. Simone Bargetze roams through Hollywood - and takes us with her exclusively.

