When Christian Berkel was born, there was almost a serious mix-up in hospital. His father had to stubbornly insist that he was given the wrong baby in order to correct the mistake.

The near mix-up inspired Berkel to write his new autofictional novel "Sputnik", which draws on real elements from his life.

Berkel's turbulent family history, shaped by war and flight, is also reflected in his career as an actor and author. Show more

The well-known German actor Christian Berkel ("Der Untergang") was almost swapped with another child as a baby.

In an interview with "Bild am Sonntag", the 67-year-old revealed this event from 1957, when his father was given a baby in hospital that was not his son. Despite the midwife's initial conviction that it was the right child, Berkel's father insisted that there had been a mistake. His persistence eventually led to the mix-up being discovered.

This incident inspired Berkel to write his new book "Sputnik", which will be published shortly. The title, which means "companion", alludes to the situation at the time when the supposedly correct baby was handed over as "Sputnik". "Sputnik" is Berkel's third autofictional novel, following "The Apple Tree" and "Ada". Although the story is not entirely autobiographical, Berkel emphasizes that some scenes are based on real experiences.

The almost reversed identity has become something of a legend in Berkel's family. His mother often joked later that no one had ever seen the real documents and that perhaps he had been switched after all.

Christian Berkel's life was shaped by the war

Berkel's life is characterized by a turbulent family history. His mother, the Jewish actress Sala Nohl, fled from the National Socialists to France in 1938, where she was denounced and imprisoned before going into hiding in Leipzig.

After the war, she emigrated to Argentina and returned to Germany in 1955, where she met her childhood sweetheart Otto Berkel, who had served as an ambulance doctor during the war.

Christian Berkel moved to Paris at the age of 14 and began his acting career at 19. He achieved international fame with films such as "Downfall", "Operation Valkyrie" and "Inglourious Basterds". In "Elle" he played alongside Isabelle Huppert. He published his first novel in 2018.

Berkel has been in a private relationship with actress Andrea Sawatzki, with whom he has two sons, since 1998. The couple married in December 2011.

