Perfectly staged: Conforming to online beauty ideals puts girls in particular under pressure. Picture: Pexels, Antoni Shkraba Studio

The new JAMESfocus report shows how much social media influences young people's self-esteem. Parents can help them find their way between the world of filters and reality.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new JAMESfocus report by the ZHAW and Swisscom examines the connection between the use of social networks and body image and self-esteem in young people.

Girls feel more pressure than boys to conform to beauty ideals that are widespread online.

Prevention strengthens the self-esteem and media skills of teenagers. Show more

Scrolling is fun and is part of the daily routine for many young people on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. Their own cell phone sometimes feels like a reflective shop window: radiant selfies from the perfect angle, smooth skin and glittering eyes.

If you compare yourself to your favorite influencer on the Internet, you sometimes notice that your own skin appears less smooth or your own eyes less sparkling. What many people don't realize is that behind every selfie is a camera, light, patience - and often a filter or two.

«We parents need to make our children aware that they will not find a reflection of reality in social media. Almost all pictures of well-known influencers are more or less unrestrainedly embellished.» Michael In Albon Youth media protection officer at Swisscom

For girls in particular, reactions to these "perfect" images are more than just a click: Likes and comments become compass needles for beauty ideals that they would also like to live up to. The current JAMESfocus report by the ZHAW and Swisscom shows how much this influences self-esteem and body image.

Social media: ideals of thinness and bodybuilders

'The results of the new JAMESfocus report, for which over 1100 young people between the ages of 12 and 19 were surveyed on the topic of "Social networks and beauty ideals", show that Girls feel a lot of pressure to conform to ideals of slimness. Boys internalize muscular ideals much less'.

The more young people feel pressured by content on social networks to change their appearance, the lower their self-esteem. The good news is that self-esteem increases steadily with age.

This is how important prevention is

Not only social media, but also family and friends shape the body image of teenagers. That's why it's important to support adolescents in their use of media and teach them a critical approach to social ideals of beauty - for example, by discussing online content together.

Parents can simply support their children by avoiding negative comments about their own appearance or the weight of others. Praising abilities rather than looks builds confidence and boosts a child's self-esteem. What's more, online guides like the one from Swisscom provide lots of tips on how parents can promote media skills in a fun way.