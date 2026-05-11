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Surprising result How suitable are the ESC songs for karaoke? We tested it so you don't have to

Lisa Stutz

11.5.2026

The biggest music show in Europe is entering the next round - this time in Austria. But ESC time also means karaoke time. blue News has tested which ESC song is best suited for karaoke.

11.05.2026, 17:04

11.05.2026, 17:06

The Eurovision Song Contest opened on Sunday. Just in time for the Grand Prix, the first fans are already singing the songs in karaoke bars. Because ESC goes hand in hand with karaoke.

blue News investigates which of the new ESC songs are really karaoke-worthy - and which are not. Spoiler: The songs are more difficult to sing than expected. See (and above all hear) more in the video above.

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