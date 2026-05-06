The Lucerne band Hecht has reached an agreement with influencers Marc Eggers, Aditotoro and Paul Frede in the dispute over the Ballermann hit "Mon Amour". Picture: zVg

Who gets a say in the party hit "Mon Amour"? After the Lucerne rock pop band Hecht criticized a German influencer trio, there is now a solution.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne band Hecht has reached an agreement with influencers Marc Eggers, Aditotoro and Paul Frede in the dispute over the Ballermann hit "Mon Amour".

The trio had not asked permission for their cover of the Hecht hit.

Hecht frontman Stefan Buck made this public in an Instagram video and called on the three influencers to remove their version from all platforms. Show more

"As long as I still have air in my lungs, my heart burns brightly for you. You are forever Mon Amour". These lines have been sung along to at the Ballermann on Mallorca for weeks.

The song "Mon Amour" is definitely one of the party hits of the year. However, there has recently been a lot of trouble over the cover, which was originally written by the Lucerne rock pop band Hecht.

There are two German cover versions that are played up and down in the bars and clubs of Playa de Palma. One is sung by Tobee, who has made a name for himself with songs such as "Helikopter 117" and "Saufi Saufi".

The other was recorded by Marc Eggers ("Oberteil") together with influencers Paul Frege and Aditotoro. That alone is nothing unusual on the Ballermann.

But around two weeks ago, Hecht frontman Stefan Buck spoke out in an Instagram video. Only Tobee had been given permission for the song, the trio around Eggers hadn't even asked for permission. "They just released the song."

Anyone who translates a song from dialect to German edits the original and has to get the go-ahead from the creators. "That somehow goes against our values," explained Buck. The three influencers were therefore asked to delete their version from all platforms.

Intensive talks between the parties to the dispute

But nothing has happened since then. Eggers continues to sing "Mon Amour" at his performances in the "Megapark". According to dpa information, a solution has now been found after intensive talks: the Eggers version can continue to be played.

The performer of the version that was approved in advance, Tobee, is relaxed about the decision. "You can't compare the two versions at all. Mine is suitable for parties and Ballermann, others are perhaps more suited to social media," the singer from near Ulm told dpa. "The fans should simply decide what they want to hear."

With "Mon Amour", Hecht landed in the top ten of the Swiss charts for a week last September, and the musicians from Lucerne also performed their dialect songs in Germany for the first time. The band has also just won the Prix Walo in the pop/rock band category and picked up four prizes at the Swiss Music Awards in March.

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