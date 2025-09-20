blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira spent her summer vacation in Switzerland with her children - and rediscovered an old love: the diving tower. Picture: Keystone

The blue News columnist and her family spent their summer vacation in Switzerland. At the swimming pool, she rediscovered an old love: the diving tower - and learned something for life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In February 2022, the blue News columnist emigrated to Portugal with her family.

Now she spent the summer vacations in Switzerland with her children - and rediscovered an old love: the diving tower.

During a visit to the swimming pool, Michelle de Oliveira summoned up all her courage and even jumped from the five-meter board.

"It took a lot of effort every time, but the feeling afterwards, the adrenaline rush, was incredible," says the columnist. Show more

Jumping plays a big role in children's lives, it seems to me. Not jumping in the sense of racing, but of "Lueg mal, wie hoch ich chan abegumpe!".

It starts with a relatively low wall, leads to the bed, large boulders, climbing frames - and even the diving platform at the swimming pool.

As a child, I spent a lot of time on and around the diving platform. There was always something going on there. Either pure adrenaline, because you were jumping yourself, or the joy of watching others.

Who dared, who turned back, who managed a perfect swallow or an impressive butt bomb?

Suddenly the diving platform disappeared from my life

And just as the diving platform suddenly became an integral part of life, it disappeared again at some point. Without a big splash, but rather with a silent plop.

Until it came back this summer. And how.

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

And in Switzerland. I spent vacations there with the children and they learned to swim straight away - much easier in the pool than in the wild Atlantic with its usually unpredictable waves.

There are hardly any outdoor pools in our area here in Portugal. Many have their own pool - unfortunately we are not one of them - or the sea.

Hardly anyone goes to the outdoor pool here. That's why my children enjoyed the swimming pool all the more, where I spent many summers myself. And where there is a diving platform.

My son bravely stood on the one-meter board on the first day - and turned around again.

On his second attempt, he jumped with visibly trembling knees. He surfaced and howled because he had been given an involuntary nasal shower.

But stopping was not an option and the next jumps were successful. I could see it on his face: He was infected with the skydiving virus. And infected me again - supposedly cured.

"Come on Gotti, let's jump from the five-meter board"

One afternoon at Lake Zug, just like before, I climbed onto the three-meter board with my sister. Wow, much higher than it looked from below.

I knew it was always like that, but the distance to the surface surprised me. But I also knew that the longer you wait, the harder it gets. So I switched off my brain and jumped.

It was fantastic.

I jumped again straight away. Proud of my courage, I made myself comfortable on the bath towel. But then I was challenged by my godson: "Come on, God, let's jump from 5 meters!"

Why not, I thought, and swam with him to the diving platform. Oh my! When I stood up there, my knees were shaking like my son's on his first one-meter jump.

Whilst my godson jumped without hesitation, I was having second thoughts. Was this really a good idea? Or would I hurt myself? My godson shouted from below: "Now gump Gotti, you can do it!" and two girls encouraged me: "You'll be fine, just breathe out as you dive in."

The feeling of daring to do something is great

So I scraped together every ounce of courage I had and jumped. It was so much fun that I jumped several times the next time I went to the pool. It took a lot of effort each time, but the feeling afterwards, the adrenaline rush, was incredible.

I had missed it.

After the diving tower was no longer part of my summer vacation, I did go bungee jumping once in the Verzasca Valley in Ticino and once jumped out of an airplane with a parachute in New Zealand.

Since then, however, I've only made metaphorical leaps into the unknown. I've done a few big jumps in my life, but I've never really pushed myself to the limit physically.

Now my time on the diving platform is over again for the time being.

But I have resolved to pluck up the courage to jump from time to time in the future: physically, but also metaphorically.

Even if it's high and my knees are shaking: the feeling of daring to do something, of overcoming fear and taking a leap out of my comfort zone is great.

More videos from the department