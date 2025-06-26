Hermanos Gutiérrez is a Swiss guitar duo. Screenshot YouTube

Hermanos Gutiérrez is the first Swiss band to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. The duo delivered a commanding performance.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hermanos Gutiérrez is the first Swiss band to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

The two brothers impressed with their song "Sonido Cósmico".

In 2024, they achieved a chart position in the USA for the first time. Show more

On Tuesday evening (US time), the two brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez performed on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. They are the first Swiss band ever to play on the late-night show. The show is watched by around 1.6 million viewers every time.

They weren't nervous, said Estevan Gutiérrez, one of the two Hermanos Gutiérrez, before the performance on "Jimmy Kimmel live" on SRF 3: "This is a gift."

And the television pictures and video on YouTube show no sign of nervousness. Hermanos Gutiérrez has delivered.

The brothers were announced by guest host and actor Diego Luna and played their song "Sonido Cósmico". It is the title track of their latest album.

Receiving encouragement

They were also well received online. Their relaxed, nostalgic music touched many people. "Digital hearts are flying to them on Instagram," wrote the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

It was clear that the two are well-rehearsed from their current tour of Europe. The concert in Munich was even postponed so that they could perform on US television.

Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez grew up in Zofingen, with a Swiss mother and an Ecuadorian father; Estevan is eight years older than Alejandro.

In 2015, the brothers founded the band Hermanos Gutiérrez in Zurich. The first album "8 Años" was released in 2017, followed by further records and concerts in Europe and America.

In 2024, "Sonido Cósmico" reached a chart position in the USA for the first time. The duo's music can be described as instrumental rock with influences from western, ambient and surf.