In the past, a bread roll was enough; today, a child's snack is a lifestyle, a performance driver and sometimes a parental touchstone. Instagram aesthetics, school rules and friends can make the morning snack a challenge.

They reach millions on TikTok: Snacks for schoolchildren with artfully carved vegetables, sandwiches in the shape of animals or grapes on colorful skewers. And if you search for #Znünibox on Instagram, you end up with Swiss influencers such as zmorgebox_mami or dailyy.momlife.

Their clips show snacks for children arranged with great attention to detail, often high in protein, low in sugar and beautifully draped. The click figures prove it: The audience loves it. And the children do anyway. Of course, there is a lot of work behind this flawless aesthetic. It's no wonder that many parents come under competitive pressure when they see the perfect-looking snack box.

In fact, in Swiss elementary school today, the box is as commonplace as the pencil case. Jacqueline Quaiser, head teacher in Uetikon am See and a school teacher for 35 years, has experienced the change first-hand: "In the past, the most children got from their parents was a roll in a bag or an apple, and often nothing at all. Today, the boxes are almost always nicely filled with grapes, apple slices, crackers or cheese."

Nutritional guidelines from the schools

Schools also have a say and set clear guidelines: In Zurich, binding nutritional guidelines have been in force since 2007 - child-friendly, easy on the teeth and environmentally friendly. They are recommendations, not bans, but they set standards: Water instead of sweet drinks, fruit and vegetables, whole grains. And as seasonal and regional as possible. Many schools provide their own snack flyers with specific ideas.

The Swiss Society for Nutrition (SGE) also provides tips: A balanced snack consists of water or unsweetened tea, combined with fruit or vegetables. For particularly hungry children, a small wholemeal sandwich, a dairy product or nuts are also acceptable. Sugary bars, biscuits, sweetened breakfast cereals, high-fat snacks or soft drinks are not recommended.

"It's pretty strict in kindergarten: children are only allowed to bring healthy snacks," confirms Jacqueline Quaiser. In the lower school, it is no longer explicitly prescribed. Jacqueline Quaiser emphasizes: "We don't prohibit, we explain. We talk to parents about extremely unhealthy things."

A mini-pic every day

It is quite common to be overwhelmed by these demands. "The perfect boxes on social media put some parents under pressure," says Jacqueline Quaiser.

Sam Linder, father of a nine-year-old, also describes the morning as a mini-negotiation: "The school wants something healthy, the child has their own wishes, and what their friends have with them also plays a big role. You have to find a compromise somewhere in between."

Linder is familiar with the elaborately prepared "Instagram snack boxes". But: "Fortunately, no one at home has established this as a source of inspiration. But our son once mentioned that he thought the seven-part Japanese bento boxes from a Studio Ghibli film were cool. He'd like something like that too." He laughs. "That will probably remain a dream."

Pragmatism and comparisons

So everyday life looks more pragmatic, but is still characterized by comparisons: "When my son says, 'the others get a mini-pic every day and I never', I think: at some point you'll be grateful to me that you don't get that every day."

Teachers also send small signals here and there. "Once we parents were reminded that a fruit or vegetable was missing," says Linder. "I took it sportingly - and used it as an opportunity to tell my son: 'See, even the teacher recommends vegetables!"

Study confirms the trend

The snack time debate has long since taken on a larger dimension. A study shows that there is hardly any other topic that concerns parents as much as what their children eat. A recent survey in the USA found that 30 percent of parents feel judged by other parents because their child's snack is not up to standard.

According to the study, parents worry about their child an average of 47 times a day - from snacks to the question of whether their child is generally well. Nutrition is a key factor here, including the pressure to get it "right": 64% believe that their child's later success depends heavily on early nutrition. 65% see time as the biggest enemy. And 68% admit to being far too strict with themselves.

When "20 Minuten" asked its community about the topic of snacking, it became clear that it also hits a nerve in Switzerland - with numerous responses from parents who talk about pressure, comparisons and a guilty conscience.

Snack as a ritual

Why has the importance of snacking shifted so much? Jacqueline Quaiser sees one reason in breakfast: "Some children don't eat at all in the morning. That makes the snack break very important."

This is why it is deliberately celebrated in kindergarten - everyone sits together, takes out the box and eats in peace. The fact that a snack is more than just a snack is immediately apparent in everyday life. "A long morning without food is hard, the children lose concentration more quickly."

And sometimes it's not just about getting full: "Children also learn to share at snack time. 'Can I have a sausage? Can you give me a grape?' - that's actually very sweet."

Between aspiration and everyday life

For Sam Linder, the snack box is one thing above all: a little time waster. "Of course, I have to get up at least ten minutes earlier to prepare the snack. And sometimes I'm already thinking in the evening about what I could pack the next morning."

His conclusion is clear: perfectionism when it comes to snacks is just a symptom of a larger trend. "Parents today generally want to do a lot of things perfectly for their children. The pressure to compare is also palpable when it comes to snacks."

And when his son raves about artfully carved carrot swans? "Then I say to myself - and to him - quite simply: that's not my level. I'm not going to do that."

