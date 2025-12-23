This is Christmas with the royals King Charles and Queen Camilla invite you to Christmas. (archive picture) Image: dpa Princess Kate is very popular in the UK. (archive picture) Image: dpa Andrew is no longer welcome among the royals. (archive picture) Image: dpa This is Christmas with the royals King Charles and Queen Camilla invite you to Christmas. (archive picture) Image: dpa Princess Kate is very popular in the UK. (archive picture) Image: dpa Andrew is no longer welcome among the royals. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The British royal family already sent out their good tidings before Christmas. But this time, too, the holiday festivities are not free of discord.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British royals traditionally celebrate Christmas at Sandringham Castle - this year again without Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's family.

King Charles and Princess Kate are back in the public eye after recovering from cancer.

Despite the festive mood, family tensions and scandals once again overshadow the royal Christmas celebrations. Show more

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent their festive greetings weeks ago with cards printed with a photo. Prince William, heir to the throne, and his wife Princess Kate wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" on the X platform.

For the British royals these days, what is also a tradition for millions of German families applies: calm down, hug loved ones - and don't talk about that one uncle who fell out of favor.

Just like last year, Charles' brother Andrew was not invited to the celebrations at the East of England country estate in Sandringham. The 65-year-old was stripped of all royal titles and honors due to his role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex offender scandal. The fallen ex-prince also features prominently in the recently published US files.

In public, Charles (77) and Camilla (78) no longer say a word about Andrew, who is now only called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and rejects the allegations of sexual abuse.

It is not known where Queen Elizabeth II's former favorite son is spending the holidays. His ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson (66) has also not been invited to Sandringham.

The lost prince in the USA

And so this Christmas of the royals does not go by without reports of scandals and problems far removed from contemplation and harmony. Last year, Andrew's closeness to a suspected Chinese spy proved fatal.

Charles' second son, Prince Harry (41), and his family have also been absent for years. Harry, his wife Meghan (44) and their two children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), live away from the royal family in the USA.

Despite the presumed rapprochement between father and son in London weeks ago, a reunion on Christmas Day would be a sensation. "Happy holidays," wrote Meghan in a photo on the Instagram platform, which is probably intended to suggest pure family happiness.

Meghan also has a difficult relationship with her own father. Thomas Markle was recently seriously ill in intensive care, making the Duchess' contact with him front-page news in the UK.

Without Harry's family, around 45 members of the royal family gathered at Sandringham last year. "All in one room," William, 43, told the PA news agency. The celebrations follow a precise schedule.

On Christmas morning on December 25, the family usually walk to church, then enjoy a traditional roast turkey and watch the King's Christmas message on television.

Charles' special message in December

The best news for the family was probably given by the King in a video in mid-December: His cancer treatment is having an effect, and treatment can be reduced in the new year.

The palace had made the king's cancer public in February 2024 - as well as daughter-in-law Kate's (43) cancer diagnosis. According to William, the following months were the "hardest year of his life", but both have since returned to everyday life. Kate completed chemotherapy last year.

The Princess hosted the traditional Christmas service in the world-famous Westminster Abbey with 1600 guests at the beginning of December. At a time when life sometimes seems torn or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember how important it is to treat each other with generosity, understanding and hope, Kate wrote in a message of greeting.

Despite all the hustle and bustle and family traditions, there is a quieter sense of what this time evokes. There is a gentleness in the Christmas season "that reminds us of something that is easy to forget: that what we do matters," Kate wrote.

The TV recording of the service will be broadcast on Christmas Eve. In other words, when the royals unwrap their presents due to their German roots - in contrast to their subjects.

