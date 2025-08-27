Andrea Isenschmid has been pursuing her dream of acting in Los Angeles for over ten years - and has built up a varied creative life in the process, ranging from hand modeling jobs to voiceover work and her own film projects.

Lea Oetiker

Andrea Isenschmid has been living in Los Angeles for over ten years to realize her dream of acting.

Simone Bargetze accompanies her for a day in her life in two parts.

Swiss actress Andrea Isenschmid has been living in Los Angeles for over ten years - with one big goal: to realize her dream of becoming an actress. Today, she has built up a varied professional life in the world's largest film metropolis.

As a hand model, she regularly appears in front of the camera, and as a voiceover artist she sets Swiss commercials to music - straight from her closet. She also shoots and edits her own films and is active as an actress in several projects.

Simone Bargetze visits Andrea in her home, which she shares with her husband and two dogs, and accompanies her through an ordinary day in Los Angeles.

You can watch the second part on September 10.