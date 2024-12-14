Despite Richard Lugner's death in August, his widow Simone continued to feel the presence of her late husband, as she has now revealed on Instagram. Image: IMAGO/K.Piles

Viennese property developer Richard Lugner died on August 12. Now his widow Simone explains on Instagram that she can still feel her husband's presence - and she has her cat to thank for that.

On August 12, the Viennese building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner died at the age of 91 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling.

Now his widow Simone writes on Instagram that she can still feel him despite the passing of her husband.

The 42-year-old writes that her cat suddenly looks up every evening, even though there is nothing there.

Lugner seems convinced that her pet has telepathic abilities. Show more

Getting in touch with the deceased. Stories like this can be read again and again.

Now Simone "Bienchen" Lugner, the widow of Viennese building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, who died on August 12, also believes that she can still feel her husband on a regular basis.

This week, the 42-year-old posted four pictures of her cat on Instagram and noted: "She sees something ... but there is 'nothing'. Same thing every evening, she suddenly looks up, behind me, towards the curtain."

She continues: "She is fascinated and follows something with her eyes, but she is relaxed and not nervous. After the last look, she leaves my lap and goes to the curtain. I think we have a lovely visitor."

The cat "really wants to get into Richard's room"

Simone Lugner seems convinced that her cat has telepathic abilities. She told the magazine "Bunte " that the animal sometimes wants to go into Richard's room "very urgently". This is despite the fact that the cat never visited this room during Richard's lifetime.

But does this behavior really have to do with telepathy? Or does Lugner's cat simply miss his master and suffer from the pain of separation, just like we humans do?

According to studies, cats are considered independent and self-reliant animals. Unlike dogs, they can stay alone more easily.

Researchers at Brazil's Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora took a closer look at this issue four years ago. For their study "Identification of separation problems in domestic cats", they asked 130 cat owners about the behavior of their 223 pets.

The result of the study: 30 cats fulfilled at least one criterion for separation anxiety. That is 13.5 percent.

Fans are thrilled by Lugner's story

Well, Simone Lugner is certainly getting a lot of support on Instagram for her story about her sensitive cat. A whole host of followers reported similar experiences:

"Dear Simone, we had a dog. When my dad died, he regularly went into the anteroom and barked in the corner. It was a friendly sign-in and tail wagging, after which he went male," commented one user.

Another follower writes: "It is said that cats are able to see things that we humans cannot. They are said to be able to recognize people's chakras and know exactly which person is good or bad."

