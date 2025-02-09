What happens while I sleep? Not all hotel rooms give a feeling of security (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

Worried that someone might get into your hotel room while you're sleeping? With two items that are available in almost every accommodation, you can build yourself an alarm system.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you This hotel hack is designed to prevent uninvited guests from entering your room.

A cup on the door handle falls to the floor when someone opens the door. The sound warns you and hopefully puts the intruder to flight.

Other tricks and technical solutions will help you to feel safe in your hotel room or vacation apartment. Show more

There are situations in which you have to book a hotel room even though you don't really feel comfortable in it. It's late, everything else is fully booked or your companion has already checked in.

According to "t-online", one trick is becoming increasingly popular. It's an analog alarm system, so to speak, built from the basic equipment of practically every hotel room.

Sometimes all it takes is an unexpected noise to alert a hotel visitor to an uninvited guest and to make an intruder retreat immediately.

Cups, glasses or coat hangers

Here's the trick: hang the cup that is somewhere in your room or vacation apartment on the door handle so that it falls to the floor when someone presses the handle. To prevent the carpet from swallowing the clink of the cup, place a spoon in the cup hanging at an angle.

If there is no cup, you can also hang one or more coat hangers on the door handle. These will also rattle if they fall to the floor.

However, if the door has a knob, this trick will not work.

In this case - or as an additional source of noise - you can stack several cups or glasses inside each other and place them on the floor in front of the door. The opening door will knock the glasses or cups over and they will hopefully have the desired effect.

You can also place additional cups or drinking glasses on the floor by the door so that they are knocked over when someone opens the door.

Security solutions from the store

Instead of these improvised alarm installations, you can also buy a technical solution. For example, there are wedges that you can place on the inside of the door. When the door opens, it presses on the wedge and triggers a siren.

You can also buy portable locks that can be fitted to an existing door lock. While the acoustic alarms focus on deterrence, these are designed to effectively prevent unwanted opening, even if the intruder has a key.