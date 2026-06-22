33, 34, 35 degrees all over Switzerland: It’s important to drink enough. But how much? A new rule of thumb shows you. (Stock photo) Clara Margais/dpa

Switzerland is sweltering under the summer heat—but how much water does your body really need right now? With a simple formula, you can calculate your daily fluid intake in just a few seconds.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 0.03 formula calculates your daily fluid intake based on your body weight.

Not drinking enough can cause fatigue, headaches, dizziness, cramps, and, in extreme cases, dangerous dehydration.

Drinking too much water can also be harmful, as it dilutes important minerals and, in extreme cases, can lead to water intoxication. Show more

When temperatures rise, we automatically reach for our water bottles more often. But how much fluid does the body actually need?

The often-cited recommendation of 1.5 to 2 liters per day is only a guideline. Nutrition experts therefore like to point to a simple formula for calculating your personal water needs based on your body weight—and explain why drinking too little or too much can have health consequences.

This is because actual fluid needs vary from person to person—and depend primarily on body weight. Simply put: People who weigh more generally need more water for their bodies to function optimally.

The so-called 0.03 formula can be used to calculate the optimal amount of water for each person. Specifically, this means 0.03 liters (30 milliliters) per kilogram of body weight per day.

For a person weighing 60 kilograms, this means a daily fluid requirement of 1.8 liters.

Here’s how to calculate the amount you need If you weigh 50 kg, you need 1.5 liters of fluid

If you weigh 60 kg, you need 1.8 liters of fluid

If you weigh 70 kg, you need 2.1 liters of fluid

If you weigh 80 kg, you need 2.4 liters of fluid

For a body weight of 90 kg, 2.7 liters of fluid Show more

Daily fluid intake includes not only water, tea, or other beverages, but also solid foods. Fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, apples, oranges, and berries are particularly high in water content. Overall, food covers about one-third of your daily water needs on average.

It’s also clear that your needs can increase significantly in hot weather, during exercise, physical labor, fever, diarrhea, or while breastfeeding. The 0.03 method is therefore only a guideline.

What happens if we don’t drink enough?

Not drinking enough water can quickly take its toll. Typical warning signs include fatigue, weakness, headaches, dizziness, or difficulty concentrating. Muscle cramps, a dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, heavy sweating, an elevated heart rate, or a high body temperature can also indicate dehydration. If confusion or impaired consciousness occurs, immediate action should be taken. In severe cases, dehydration can be life-threatening.

Here’s what you can do if you notice one or more of these symptoms:

Find a cool or shaded place, lie down, cool your body with damp cloths, drink fresh water, or consume an electrolyte-containing beverage (these are drinks that contain sodium, potassium, magnesium, and glucose , such as apple juice diluted with water or sports drinks). In an emergency, seek medical help or dial 144.

What happens if I drink too much?

But drinking too much water can also be problematic—especially during endurance sports. Anyone who consumes more fluid than they lose through sweating and breathing risks a deficiency in important minerals. In addition, the blood can become too diluted, which in extreme cases can lead to what’s known as water intoxication. Fluid buildup in the tissues—known as edema—is also dangerous and can have serious consequences, particularly in the brain, writes a nutritionist on theHirslanden Group’s blog.

Here’s how to calculate your fluid loss

Fluid loss during exercise can be calculated as follows: body weight before exercise minus body weight after exercise, plus the amount of fluid consumed during exercise.

If the balance is even, the difference is +/- 0. If you drink too little, the difference is negative. If you drink too much, the difference is positive.

The federal government issues warnings and offers tips

Meteo Switzerland is warning of a prolonged heat wave across the entire country. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has issued recommendations for these weather conditions.