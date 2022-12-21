At Christmas, millions of trees shine festively decorated in candlelight in the living rooms - and then gently pass away. Is there a more sustainable way?

Gabriela Beck

Around half of the 1.4 million Christmas trees in Switzerland come from abroad and are often ecologically problematic.

blue News shows you more sustainable alternatives to the Christmas tree.

This article was first published at Christmas 2022. Show more

Every year: for most people, the Christmas tree is simply part of Christmas. Around half of the 1.4 million Christmas trees sold in Switzerland every year come from abroad - trees that often come from monoculture plantations and are saturated with pesticides. Domestically grown Christmas trees may be raised in a more environmentally friendly way, but they also end up being hit by the axe.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi shows you how to get a sustainable Christmas tree in the video, including the rental tree in a pot, the foldable decorative tree made of wooden sticks or the Christmas tree directly in the forest. And here in the text are a few tips on care and sustainable disposal.

What can I do to make my Christmas tree last as long as possible?

If you have bought your tree a few days before Christmas, it is best to store it outdoors, for example leaning against a roofed house wall or under a carport. However, frost must not be allowed to penetrate its wood, otherwise the freezing water will burst the cells. If the outside temperatures are too low, the tree can also be stored in a garage or unheated cellar.

To prevent it from drying out, simply place it in a bucket of water. And even after it has been set up in the living room, the tree still needs to be watered. A tree stand with a water container is therefore a good idea. Don't forget to check the water level daily and top up if necessary to keep the needles on for longer.

Which is the best location?

The best location for the Christmas tree is a cool place without direct heat, for example by a closed window or in front of a closed patio door. A place directly next to a stove, heater or fireplace is unsuitable, as the tree will dry out more quickly.

Christmas tree packaging on the market square in Zurich-Oerlikon (archive photo). Michael Buholzer/KEYSTONE

If you put the tree up a day before Christmas, it stays fresh for longer and still has enough time to unfurl its branches after its stay in the narrow transport net.

Can I plant a tree from a pot in the garden after Christmas?

In principle, potted trees will continue to grow after being planted out, but only if the tree has not been in a warm room for more than ten days. If it is left in a heated living room for too long, the tree fatally believes it is spring and lets the sap flow through its branches. If it is then brought back into the winter cold anyway, this sap freezes and destroys the vital cells.

When is it time to dispose of a pruned tree?

As soon as the needles on the Christmas tree are dry and dry, you should no longer light the candles. Before it sheds its needles completely, now would be a good time to dispose of the tree. This will save you the hassle of cleaning with a vacuum cleaner or hand brush.

Can I just leave the Christmas tree on the street?

Christmas trees can be taken to the green waste collection service or the garbage collection service. However, if they are taller than two meters, you should at least cut them in half. Many municipalities have also installed collection points for old Christmas trees. Your municipality's waste calendar will tell you where these are located, disposal dates and any special collection campaigns. If you have rented a tree in a pot, you have usually also paid for the collection service.

By the way: The Christmas tree is considered household waste - disposing of it in the forest or anywhere else in nature is just as forbidden as burning it in the garden.

Do I really have to take down all the tree decorations?

For all disposal options apart from incineration, it is important that all Christmas tree decorations are removed. Otherwise, harmful substances could be released into the environment. If you have opted for the sustainable option of a forest Christmas and would like to decorate a tree directly on site, you should make sure that all baubles, tinsel and other tree decorations have been removed after the celebration. Any leftovers can harm animals that nibble on the tree.

Some animal enclosures or riding stables also like to feed the old trees. Native spruce and fir trees are generally suitable. Nordmann fir, on the other hand, should not be fed to horses. Here too, the following applies: only give them away in absolutely undecorated condition.

Swiss zoos generally only accept unsold Christmas trees from dealers. (symbolic picture) Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images

Can I burn my Christmas tree in the fireplace?

As a rule, Christmas trees are only cut shortly before they are sold and are often watered during the holidays. As a result, they are far too damp to be used as fuel. The higher the water content, the lower the calorific value and the higher the pollutant emissions such as dust and carbon monoxide.

Anyone who still wants to use their Christmas tree as fuel should be aware of this: Freshly harvested wood such as the Christmas tree must be dried for one to two years in any case. Wood that has been sprayed with varnish and paint or treated with protective agents must not be burned, but should be disposed of as waste.

In addition, the needles are very resinous. The heat of the flames causes the resin to boil and splatter around. The result: sticky and burnt-on resin on the viewing panel of the fireplace, which is difficult to remove. It is also dangerous to place the dry twigs on an existing ember or directly in the flames, as the needles can burn suddenly with a jet of flame.

