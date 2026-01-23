Swiss comedian Gabirano is celebrating a comeback - with a new TV show and his solo stage program. In the "On the Rocks" program, he talks about his life as a father - and where he stands today.

Carlotta Henggeler

Swiss comedian Gabirano Guinand is back. In the talk show "On the Rocks", the 27-year-old takes a seat with presenter Frank Richter - no easy feat for the 2.10-metre-tall entertainer. Nevertheless, he feels comfortable in the studio and talks about the eventful past few years and his busy present.

His latest coup: taking part in the adventure show "7 vs. Wild" (from Sunday, January 25, 8.15 p.m. on 3+). For the first time, there will be a Swiss version of the successful format known from German TV: seven well-known personalities fight for survival alone on a Caribbean island for 14 days - without drinking water, food or toilets, equipped only with the most necessary materials.

Gabirano is already familiar with mental borderline experiences: during the coronavirus pandemic, he went through a phase of frenzy. He went on extreme juice cures and increasingly drifted off the rails. In the process, he lost many fans and numerous sponsors - the financial damage was in the five-figure range.

Today, he looks back on this time with reflection. "Coming back into the world did me good," he says. He felt under a lot of pressure and destroyed himself. Looking back, he now views this phase soberly: fighting his way back felt like a rebirth for him.

Gabirano: "Being a dad is easier than I thought"

Once he hit rock bottom, he had to fight his way back. Gabirano worked jobs and took on anything to survive: from kebab stand to dishwasher to stage builder at concerts. He kept attracting attention with his jokes - until a boss told him he should start making funny videos again.

Today, Gabirano is a successful content creator again - and he will soon be going on a solo tour, as he explains on "On the Rocks".

And there are even more positive things in the 27-year-old's life: he has been the father of a daughter for 8 months. His life - and that of his partner - revolves around the baby. Because they are both working on Gabirano's career. "Our work is geared towards her," says the new father.

His daughter's sleep breaks are used as working time. Gabirano says of his best project: "Being a dad is easier than I thought" and beams.

In "On the Rocks", he talks about what it feels like to live at 2.10 meters tall and where the limitations are. He also talks about how his daughter has changed his life.

