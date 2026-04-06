In the midst of everyday digital life, moss is turned into surprising eye-catchers for the home. We visited a moss maker and had a go ourselves.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Edy Staub creates sustainable moss pictures from imported natural materials.

The low-maintenance pictures require little light and hardly any water.

You can make your own moss art in workshops. Show more

Edy Staub does not want to call himself an artist and calls himself a "moss artist". In his studio in Dürnten in the Zurich Oberland, he creates individual pictures from different types of moss that immediately catch the eye with their natural look. What looks simple is actually painstaking manual work with great attention to detail.

From the forest to the wall

According to Edy Staub, local moss is not suitable for processing into art. He imports his moss mainly from Scandinavia, but also from South Africa. The retired lawyer likes to combine the soft plant with other natural materials such as wood or tree bark for his pictures. Here and there he also incorporates small accessories such as figurines or pieces of jewelry.

Moss picture by Edy Staub. Bild: Staub

The moss pictures are not as high-maintenance as you might think. It is better not to hang them in a sunny spot or to spray them lightly with water occasionally in winter to prevent them from drying out.

Do it yourself in the workshop

In the workshop, we get hands-on and immerse ourselves in surprisingly calm, almost meditative work with natural materials. Step by step, we will create a very personal eye-catcher. You can see exactly how in our video.

Edy Staub regularly holds exhibitions and workshops.