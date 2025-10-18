"Young people today live in a much more complex world than in the past. Today, many things are open, unplannable," says psychologist Stefanie Stahl about the psychological problems of young people. (archive picture) Harald Tittel/dpa

Star psychologist Stefanie Stahl explains in an interview why it is not a flaw to be normally disturbed - but a sign of a healthy approach to the challenges of our time.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In times of crisis, German star psychologist Stefanie Stahl advises reducing media consumption, self-reflection and focusing on one's own life in order to remain mentally stable.

Young people in particular suffer from the complexity of today's world - small steps, stable routines and strengthened self-esteem can help.

With her bestseller "Das Kind in dir muss Heimat finden", Stahl shows how old emotional patterns can be recognized and overcome - soon also in a film project. Show more

Ms. Stahl, we are living in a time full of crises - climate change, wars, social division. How do you manage to remain mentally stable and positive in such phases?

I think the most important thing is to limit your own information consumption. Many people - especially young people - are constantly online, constantly on Instagram or busy with the news. That is overwhelming. Nobody needs to spend all day dealing with crises. It's enough to read the news once a day. The key is to focus on your own life again - on things that are within your control. That brings stability.

You say that many problems arise from a lack of self-reflection. How can we avoid remaining in fear or powerlessness?

By asking yourself: Do I already know this feeling from before? Many of us unconsciously carry around old patterns from our childhood - such as insecurity or powerlessness because we had little influence back then. We then project these feelings onto the present. If you understand where the emotions come from, you can better categorize them - and no longer experience the world as so threatening.

In Switzerland, it is noticeable that many young people are under a lot of psychological stress. What do you observe?

I see that too. Young people today live in a much more complex world: climate crisis, wars, uncertain future prospects. In the past, the path of life was clearer - today, many things are open, unpredictable. The less stability we have in the external structure, the more inner stability we need. That is an enormous challenge.

What advice would you give young people on how to deal with this uncertainty?

First of all, not to overburden themselves. Many people think they have to have everything under control immediately. It's about taking small steps - for example, consciously taking time offline, maintaining friendships, creating routines. All of this provides security. And of course: practising self-reflection, learning to understand yourself better. This strengthens self-esteem.

Your bestseller "The child in you must find a home" has reached millions of readers. Why does your method strike such a chord?

Because it shows people: Nobody is perfect - and that's completely okay. I call us "normally disturbed" - we all have little quirks, emotional imbalances. That's incredibly relieving. Many people think: "There's something wrong with me." When you realize that this is human, it takes a lot of pressure off.

You often talk about attachment patterns. Which relationship traps are the most common?

Many people end up in relationships that feel familiar - but aren't necessarily good for them. Those who experienced little security in childhood often unconsciously seek out precisely this old pattern. It feels "right" because it is familiar. The path out of this begins with awareness: If I recognize what attachment pattern I have, I can change it. Even as an adult. It's work - but it's possible.

Self-worth is a central theme in your work. Why do so many people struggle with this?

Because we have often learned to tie love to conditions - performance, conformity, recognition. But self-worth means: I am okay simply because I am. Many people first have to learn that again. And yes, in a fast-paced, noisy world, it is difficult to listen to ourselves. But that is exactly what is needed for inner peace.

You are currently working on a film adaptation of "The child in you must find a home". How far along is the project?

The film is in progress and I'm very happy about it. It was important to me that the psychological depth of the characters is retained - that it's not just a nice entertainment movie, but one that touches you and makes you think.

You have announced that you will retire after your next book. Why this step?

I feel that after all these years I want to slow down a bit. Of course, new ideas keep coming to me - but it's also important to take a break. I want to use the time to consciously enjoy what I've built up.

You will soon be performing in Switzerland. What can your fans look forward to here?

I'm really looking forward to Switzerland - the people here are very open, reflective and welcoming. My workshop is about self-worth and inner strength - topics that are extremely important at this time. I want to encourage participants to get to know themselves better, understand old patterns and develop confidence in their own strength.

In conclusion: Do you have a message for your Swiss fans?

Yes: Be gentle with yourself. We all make mistakes, are sometimes overwhelmed or sad - that's human. It is crucial that we learn to treat ourselves with compassion. That is the basis for mental health.

Stefanie Stahl performs on November 2, 2025 at the "Find your flow! Festival" in Basel on November 2, 2025.

