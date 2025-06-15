If you want to cut sugar and snacks like ice cream out of your diet, you first have to bite the bullet. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Fitter and healthier: if you want to do something good for your body, you can start with a sugar detox - and benefit after just a few days. blue News gives you tips.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A sugar detox improves health by decoupling the brain's reward system and reducing excessive sugar consumption - an average of 20 teaspoons per day in Switzerland.

Instead of sugar, vegetables, healthy fats (e.g. avocados, nuts) and protein-rich foods such as eggs and Greek yogurt are recommended.

Cooking at home instead of going to a restaurant, exercise and social activities help to keep you going. Show more

It has long been known that white industrial sugar provides energy quickly but is bad for your health. Nevertheless, it's hard to keep your hands off cakes and the like. No wonder - our body is used to sugar and demands more.

A sugar detox helps you regain energy and well-being.

How much sugar is okay?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum of six teaspoons of sugar per day. The average Swiss eats around 20 teaspoons of sugar per day, which equates to 80 grams. The data is based on estimates from the Swiss Food Atlas and the Federal Office for Agriculture, Food and Forestry (FOAG) as well as studies that examine the population's sugar consumption.

What does sugar do to our brain?

Sugar activates the reward system in the brain and creates feelings of happiness in the body. Especially when it is combined with fat. As delicious as donuts, chocolate and cinnamon buns are, they can cause numerous health problems if consumed in excess.

Not all sugar is the same

There is visible sugar, such as the cubes you might add to your espresso. But there is also hidden sugar that is contained in food. For example, sugar can be found in ketchup or sausages. But beware: fruit also contains - natural - sugar, namely fructose. That's why you should leave out fruit at the start of your sugar detox.

Fruchtzucker in einer Handvoll Früchte Frucht Gewicht (ca.) Fruchtzucker Mango (Würfel) 80–100 g ca. 13–15 g Trauben 80–100 g ca. 12–13 g Apfelstücke 80–90 g ca. 10–11 g Banane (in Stücke) 60–70 g ca. 8–9 g Erdbeeren 80–100 g ca. 5–6 g Heidelbeeren 50–60 g ca. 5–6 g Himbeeren 40–50 g ca. 2–3 g

Tip: Dates, grapes and bananas in particular contain a lot of fructose and should therefore be avoided for two weeks. But of course a banana is better than a slice of Sachertorte! If fruit, then rather the following: Grapefruits or lemons; as well as berries contain less fructose. Tart apples are also okay if you can't satisfy your sweet tooth.

White flour products? Better wholemeal varieties

White flour products, on the other hand, are taboo. So it's better to stay away from bread, pasta and cornflakes. This is because they are converted to sugar in the body. Leave them out completely at the beginning. Over time, you can add wholegrain varieties to your menu.

Honey is also sugar

If you're thinking: "Oh, I'll just add honey or maple syrup to my tea", you're wrong. Agave syrup is also basically sugar.

However, honey - especially the Manuka variety - has many healthy ingredients and has an anti-inflammatory effect, for example, so it is definitely the lesser of two evils.

Hunger attacks? Vegetables can help

Fortunately, the assumption "I can't eat anything at all!" is also wrong. You should only be very strict at the beginning of sugar withdrawal - which, incidentally, is often accompanied by temporary headaches, low performance and mood swings.

So make sure you eat your fill. Especially with fresh vegetables.

Eat lots of garlic and onions

Especially those who want to cut out sugar to restore their gut health should eat plenty of garlic and onions, along with tuber vegetables and high-quality oils. Because fats are allowed and will help you keep going.

Avocados and nuts are good helpers

Avocados and nuts contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids and will become your best friends in the sugar detox. They are delicious, calm the nerves and fill you up. Cheese (preferably cottage cheese), fish and meat are also allowed.

Eggs? Of course

Eggs are also a savior in times of need. For example, in the form of delicious omelettes with mushrooms, cheese and onions. If you start the day like this, you'll quickly forget about sugar.

Greek yogurt is also a good idea

Greek yogurt is also perfect. It contains lots of healthy bacteria that are good for your intestinal flora and therefore your overall health. The high fat content also keeps you feeling full for a long time, helping you to avoid cravings. A few slivered almonds, blueberries and stevia are allowed for sweetening once you have mastered the first few days without sugar.

Better to cook yourself

So that you know what's in your food and to avoid being unnecessarily tempted by a restaurant menu, it's advisable to cook for yourself at the beginning.

Also avoid ready meals and delivery services.

Sport helps to distract you

Distract yourself, ideally with sport. That way you're not sitting on the couch craving jelly babies, but actively ensuring that your body gets a change of scenery.

A chilled evening with friends is also allowed, as long as you don't drink alcohol or reach for soft drinks. Unsweetened teas are better. After a few weeks, you can also have an apple spritzer again.

As always: take a few bites!

If you consistently avoid sugar, you will feel more vitality after a few days of transition! Fruit and wholemeal products can gradually be eaten again. Sugar should remain an exception.

Sugar is a stimulant and not a filling supplement. There is nothing wrong with a (!) piece of cake (flavored with bananas and nuts) that you treat yourself to at the weekend or a Friday evening beer. But you should give up sweet drinks and four cubes of sugar per coffee cup altogether.

