Does your head throb and your neck feel stiff? Then don't reach for a pill straight away. These home remedies will help you get rid of your headache - without side effects.

Stress at the office, too little water or a hairdryer on the way? There are many reasons for headaches - and even more good home remedies that can help you without any chemicals.

Drink two glasses of water

Even if it sounds so simple, it is often the quickest way to help: drink non-carbonated water, preferably one or two glasses.

In many cases, headaches are caused by not drinking enough. The blood thickens due to the lack of fluids and the oxygen supply to the nerves in the brain is put at risk. The poor supply then causes headaches.

Drinking tea can also help

Drinking tea can also help with burgeoning headaches. Tea made from hibiscus flowers, juniper berries or willow bark is particularly suitable for this.

Juniper has a mild analgesic effect, hibiscus flowers have an antispasmodic effect and willow bark contains the natural painkiller salicin.

Lemon in your coffee? Also a good idea

We're all familiar with lemon in tea, but in coffee? What sounds unusual at first can be a great help against headaches. The caffeine ensures that so-called prostaglandins, i.e. messenger substances responsible for mediating pain, are inhibited in the brain.

Lemon juice stimulates blood circulation with the vitamin C it contains.

Chew on cloves

Certain spices can also provide relief. When you chew on cloves, the pain-relieving effect unfolds and the essential oils improve blood flow.

Ginger is a multi-talent

Ginger is a true all-rounder - no wonder the root can also help with headaches. Whether as a powder, tea or chewed pure in the mouth, the active ingredients inhibit the same enzyme in the body that is suppressed by aspirin.

A hot bath can work wonders

If the headache is stress-related, the first thing to do is relax. A hot bath can help, for example with aromas such as rosemary, lavender or lemon balm.

The heat relieves tension and the essential oils of rosemary stimulate blood circulation. Lavender calms the senses, lemon balm calms the nerves - and promotes concentration.

The cherry stone cushion from Grosi's pharmacy

Many people tend to hunch their shoulders when stressed, which in turn leads to tension and headaches. A warm grain or cherry stone cushion can help. Simply place it on the tense areas of the neck for a while to relax the muscles and counteract the pain.

A hairdryer? Yes, of course

Instead of using a seed pillow, you can also use a hairdryer to apply heat to your neck. Even if it sounds strange, give it a try. Keep alternating between your right and left hand to avoid creating new tension. You should also not set the hairdryer too hot to avoid irritating the skin too much.

Not all headaches are the same

If the cause of the headache is a migraine or a tension headache, you should not resort to heat, as this can actually make the pain worse.

Instead, apply a cold compress - or something similar - to the back of your neck or forehead for a few minutes. Repeat the process several times, interspersed with short breaks. The cold stimulus relieves the pain.

Peppermint oil has a cooling effect

You can also achieve a cooling effect with peppermint oil. Apply it to your temples or forehead. However, always make sure that the oil does not get too close to the eyes, otherwise tears will flow.

Get out into nature, breathe deeply

Exercise and fresh air also help very well with tension headaches. Even a short walk or a short bike ride promises rapid improvement. Breathe in consciously, deep into your stomach. By stimulating the blood circulation, the body is supplied with sufficient oxygen.

Acupressure - also a trick

Acupressure can also help to get rid of annoying headaches. The pressure massage stimulates energy pathways which, according to traditional Chinese medicine, run through our body.

This allows energy to flow freely again. The root of the nose and the temples are suitable acupressure points for this. If you massage these with light pressure and circular movements, you will quickly feel an improvement.

