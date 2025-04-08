Researchers have discovered what is important for making a good filter coffee. Archive image: KEYSTONE

For some people, brewing their own filter coffee with boiling water is an almost meditative experience. How do you get the most flavor out of ground beans?

Avalanche in the coffee powder: researchers have discovered the best way to prepare filter coffee.

In this country, filter coffee is particularly popular with the baby boomer generation: other age groups drink it.

According to a survey, espresso has replaced café crème as the most popular coffee drink in Switzerland.

Although it does not grow coffee and has a small market, Switzerland plays a major role in the global coffee trade. Show more

Coffee powder has recently become increasingly expensive - so it's high time to use it as sparingly as possible. Physicists have discovered how to get a strong drink from as little powder as possible when brewing filter coffee by hand.

Their tip: pour the water onto the grounds from a great height in a continuous stream.

First a coffee and then the world - that's how many people start the day in this country. Filter coffee is a popular way to enjoy coffee - prepared with a machine or manually with a porcelain or plastic filter lined with special filter paper.

Trend towards pour-over coffee

With pour-over coffee, hot water is poured slowly and in a circular motion over freshly ground coffee powder in such a filter. This method of preparation, which has been used regionally for a long time, has recently become more popular again.

The researchers explain in the journal "Physics of Fluids" that the water jet from so-called gooseneck kettles is ideal for the pour-over process in order to achieve the required height and type of flow.

The swan-neck shape is important when pouring out hot water. Archive image: KEYSTONE

The spout of these kettles is reminiscent of the shape of a swan's neck and is designed to enable the most precise pouring possible. A strong, concentrated jet of water therefore creates a kind of avalanche in the coffee powder.

How the researchers proceeded

The displaced powder circulates while the water digs deeper into the coffee bed. This leads to a stronger mixing of water and coffee grounds - and thus to a stronger coffee.

Desirable: an avalanche in the coffee powder. Archive image: KEYSTONE

"If the stream of water is too thin, it tends to break up into droplets," explained co-author Margot Young from the University of Pennsylvania. It could then not mix the ground coffee effectively with the hot water.

In addition to real coffee powder, the team also used laser-illuminated transparent particles in a glass funnel to track and analyze the mixing dynamics.

Coffee consumption in Switzerland

In general, you can learn a lot about physics and chemistry in the kitchen, said co-author Arnold Mathijssen from the University of Pennsylvania. "It leads to new scientific findings where you didn't expect them."

Most popular types of preparation. Deloitte

Although filter coffee plays a role in Swiss consumption, it is particularly popular among the baby boomer generation, according to the Deloitte Coffee Study 2024. According to the survey, espresso has generally replaced café crème as the most popular coffee drink.

Coffee consumption by generation. Deloitte

In addition to the Rösti divide, there is apparently also a coffee divide, the survey shows: "In German-speaking Switzerland, for example, people are most likely to add a dash of milk to their coffee, whereas sugar is the most popular coffee additive in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino."

Switzerland is one of the largest exporters

This is followed by cappuccino with 37% and latte with 32%. This shows a "strong 'Italianization' of Swiss coffee culture", the report continues.

The trade is a billion-dollar business and an important source of income for many countries around the world. "Coffee is one of the most important goods in world trade," according to the German Coffee Association. Switzerland plays an important role in this, even though it has a small market and does not grow coffee.

In terms of the value of goods, it is "one of the five largest coffee exporters and is currently in second place worldwide after Brazil", writes Deloitte. The export value amounted to 3.2 billion Swiss francs in 2023.

Why Switzerland is so strong in the coffee trade

The reason for this? "The Swiss coffee ecosystem has grown rapidly in a short space of time and now consists of renowned roasting companies as well as some of the most important global coffee traders and the world's leading machine manufacturers."

More for older people: filter coffee at the Comptoir Suisse fall trade fair in Lausanne in September 1949. KEYSTONE

Every year, several billion kilograms of coffee are consumed worldwide, as the US umbrella organization of physical societies AIP explains. However, advancing climate change is threatening cultivation.

Among other things, suitable cultivation areas are being lost and extreme weather events are causing crop failures. At the same time, global demand is increasing, for example in Asia. As a result, coffee has already become significantly more expensive in recent years.