Meat at the bottom, vegetables in the drawer. Almost everyone knows these tips. But what else is important when putting away the fridge? blue News has the tips.

The correct arrangement of food in the fridge not only gives you a good overview, it also extends the shelf life of the products. Due to the different temperature zones in a refrigerator, it is important to place certain foods in the optimum place.

Fruit and vegetables in the vegetable drawer

The vegetable drawer is specially designed for fruit and vegetables as it has a higher humidity level, which prevents them from drying out and keeps them fresh for longer. Make sure to store fruit and vegetables separately, as some fruits, such as apples and bananas, release ethylene, which accelerates the ripening process and causes other vegetables to spoil more quickly.

Avoid storing ethylene-sensitive vegetables such as lettuce or broccoli together with ethylene-producing fruits to prevent premature spoilage. It's best to store everything in the drawers provided and use a cloth or paper to regulate excess moisture if necessary. This will keep your fresh produce edible for longer.

Meat and fish on the bottom shelf

Meat belongs at the bottom of the fridge. Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Raw meat, poultry and fish should always be stored on the bottom shelf of the fridge. This is the coldest area and prevents meat juices from dripping onto other foods, which helps to avoid cross-contamination.

Storage in airtight containers provides additional protection and ensures hygienic storage. Correct storage is particularly important to minimize the risk of food poisoning.

The use of separate containers or sealed packaging also prevents meat odors from penetrating other foods. Pay attention to the best-before dates and it is best not to store fish for more than one or two days

Dairy products and eggs in the middle

Cheese belongs in the middle of the fridge. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese belong in the middle compartments, where the temperature is constantly cool, but not too cold. Cheese can also be stored in special cheese boxes, which are available in some refrigerators.

This special storage prevents the cheese from drying out - and protects it from foreign odors. Eggs should also be stored in the middle of the fridge, ideally in their original packaging, as the door is exposed to excessive temperature fluctuations. This keeps them fresh for longer and protects them from bacteria.

If your fridge has a special egg compartment, use it in the inner compartments and not in the door to avoid temperature fluctuations

Ready-to-eat food and leftovers: store on top

Cooked food, leftovers and ready-to-eat food such as cold cuts, cakes and leftovers from the last meal should be stored on the top shelves. This area has the most even temperature, which helps to preserve the quality of these foods.

Make sure to store leftovers in well-sealed containers to prevent cross-contamination. It is useful to have a clear organization so that older food is always put at the front to prioritize consumption. This will prevent anything from being forgotten in the depths of the fridge and going bad.

Make sure you also check containers regularly and dispose of expired or spoiled leftovers immediately

Butter, soft cheese and drinks in the door

Butter is best kept in the door. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

The door of the fridge is the warmest area and is therefore ideal for foods that are less temperature-sensitive. These include butter, drinks and sauces. Butter and soft cheeses remain soft and spreadable here, which makes them easy to use. However, be careful not to store dairy products such as milk in the door, as the fluctuating temperatures can affect their shelf life.

The door is the ideal place for drinks and sauces, as it provides a good overview and makes the products easily accessible. Sauces, dressings and similar products are less sensitive to temperature and are well preserved in the door without any loss of quality.

Small snacks and herbs on the top shelf

The top shelf is particularly suitable for small snacks, herbs and foods that do not need to be stored frozen but still need to remain cool. This is the ideal place for fresh herbs, which can easily wilt if they are stored too warm.

A tip for keeping herbs fresh for longer: Wrap them in a damp cloth and store them in an airtight container. This prevents them from drying out and keeps them fresh for longer. You can also use containers for snacks to keep things tidy and save space.

Preserved, canned and long-life foods at the bottom or in the door

Long-life foods such as jams, ketchup, mustard or other canned foods can be stored either in the lower shelves or in the door, as these products often contain preservative ingredients that ensure their shelf life even at warmer temperatures.

Make sure that opened jars are well sealed to preserve freshness and flavor. It is important to check the contents regularly to ensure that no expired or spoiled products are overlooked.

Good organization, where the older products are placed further to the front, helps to keep track and avoid waste.